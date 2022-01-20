SHERRY PRESTON: Reading and rereading

The other day in the library I heard a mother tell her child, “Honey, we have that book at home, let’s get something different.”

As a mother of four children, I remember reading the same favorites over and over. I could probably still recite “Mr. Brown Can Moo,” and my youngest is 14-years-old. I confess we even checked out “Llama Llama Mad at Mama” from the library more than once, when we had our own copy on the shelf at home.

Kids love to read the same book over and over. Studies show that children get several benefits from rereading books. Repetition increases their vocabulary. It also helps them anticipate the story and then understand what happens. Children also like the familiarity of known characters, which is why they enjoy books in a series like Pete the Cat and Nancy Drew.

Parents may get tired of re-reading children’s books, but adults like familiar characters too. James Patterson published 22 adult books in 2021, many of them in one series or another. Adult patrons put their names on hold for new releases by authors like C.J. Box and Diana Gabaldon who write book series. Good authors create memorable characters for readers of all ages.