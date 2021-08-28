SHERRY PRESTON: “Should We Stay or Should We Go” by Lionel Shriver

“Should We Stay or Should We Go” by Lionel Shriver tackles a couple’s thoughts on growing old. In 1991 Kay’s father died after a long battle with dementia. She and her mother are physically and emotionally drained from serving as his caregivers for 15 years. Cyril (a doctor) suggests they commit joint suicide when Kay turns 80 (in March of 2020) to spare their children and themselves the pain and suffering Kay’s father had caused them and had gone through himself.
Years ago I read a book by Shriver that stuck with me. The suspense slowly built into an ending that felt like a punch in the stomach. I have often thought I would like to read another book by her, so I picked this one. The premise of “Should We Stay or Should We Go” sounds morbid, but Shriver handles, with grace and imagination, the heavy themes of fear of the unknown, death and aging. She lays out a dozen different scenarios: Kay gets cold feet, Cyril gets cold feet, they both get cold feet ... a tiny nuance, a different mood; each has a huge impact on what might happen in the end.
Shriver’s writing is elegant.
“To emphasize the heady sensation, she inhaled a lungful of the cabernet’s concerted fruit. There had always been a touch of the immoderate about Kay’s passion for red wine, and now no purpose would be served in its restraint. Yet despite the implicit permission of the moment, she wanted to face this mysterious frontier in a state of clarity. Her single blissful sip was chaste.
“‘I must say, we chose the red splendidly, my dear,’ she added, dabbing her mouth with a napkin. ‘Robust, and balanced. Just like you and me.’”
While I liked the book over all, I found some things to criticize. I find it self-serving when authors (including Stephen King) name-check themselves in a book. Beyond that, it the first part of “Should We Stay or Should We Go,” — the background — was clunky. She was building backstory with inane and unrealistic dialogue — not the way people who have been married 30 years would talk to each other. I think a writer with her experience might have addressed that differently. Once the book started though, it was thought-provoking, very twisty and kept me reading.
I recommend this book for people who like to read books written in an experimental format. If you often find yourself wishing a book had a different ending, this book might be for you. It has lots of endings. I would also suggest it for fans of Kate Atkinson’s “Life After Life.” You can find this on the new book shelf at the Gering Public Library, and some of her other award-winning books on the shelves.
New on the Fiction Shelf
• “The Grandmother Plot” by Caroline B. Cooney — a grandmother and her grandson are in danger
• “Rabbits” by Terry Miles — a tale of mystery and pop culture, for fans of “Ready Player One”
• “Yours Cheerfully” by A.J. Pierce — a “celebration of friendship” during WWII
• “Starlight Enclave” — book one of a new trilogy by R. A. Salvatore
• “Sleeping Bear” Connor Sullivan’s debut novel — A veteran goes missing in Alaska. Can her father rescue her?
New on the Non Fiction Shelf
• “Liquids till Lunch: 12 small habits that will change your life for good” by MaryRuth Ghiyam
• “Why We Swim” by Bonnie Tsui — a history of water and swimming
• “Trejo: My life of crime, redemption, and Hollywood” by Danny Trejo
• “Live Your Life: my story of loving and losing Nick Cordero” by Amanda Kloots
• “The Man I Knew: The amazing story of George H. W. Bush’s post-presidency” by Jean Becker