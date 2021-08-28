SHERRY PRESTON: “Should We Stay or Should We Go” by Lionel Shriver

“‘I must say, we chose the red splendidly, my dear,’ she added, dabbing her mouth with a napkin. ‘Robust, and balanced. Just like you and me.’”

While I liked the book over all, I found some things to criticize. I find it self-serving when authors (including Stephen King) name-check themselves in a book. Beyond that, it the first part of “Should We Stay or Should We Go,” — the background — was clunky. She was building backstory with inane and unrealistic dialogue — not the way people who have been married 30 years would talk to each other. I think a writer with her experience might have addressed that differently. Once the book started though, it was thought-provoking, very twisty and kept me reading.

I recommend this book for people who like to read books written in an experimental format. If you often find yourself wishing a book had a different ending, this book might be for you. It has lots of endings. I would also suggest it for fans of Kate Atkinson’s “Life After Life.” You can find this on the new book shelf at the Gering Public Library, and some of her other award-winning books on the shelves.

New on the Fiction Shelf

• “The Grandmother Plot” by Caroline B. Cooney — a grandmother and her grandson are in danger