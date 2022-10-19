SHERRY PRESTON: Start to be an informed voter at the library

“That’s the trouble with a politician’s life, somebody is always interrupting it with an election.” The great Will Rogers had a lot to say about politicians and elections. Speaking of elections, we have one coming up Nov. 8. Are you registered to vote?

It seems like voting is one of those rights we are proud to have as a society but don’t exercise as often as we should. Nebraska has 93 counties. As you read through this column, I invite you to make a mental guess as to how Scotts Bluff County ranks in Nebraska voter turnout. Voter turnout is the percentage of voters who voted.

If all politics are local, as they say, this election seems particularly important. Scotts Bluff County has a number of open seats on school boards and city councils. Our state representative seat is open as well. These are the people who can make a direct impact on our lives.

Do you need more information about who is running for office, and where they stand? The library subscribes to the Star-Herald and the Omaha World-Herald. You can come in and read through the papers to learn what candidates are saying. You can also access the Star-Herald online through Newsbank from the comfort of your home. If you need help with this, call the Gering library and we will be happy to walk you through the process. When the time comes for presidential elections, we will carry books written by and about candidates from both parties.

The polls are open Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you don’t know where to vote, contact the County Clerk’s office at 308-436-6600. You can also find a lot of information on their website, including information about polling sites that have moved. Go to scottsbluffcounty.org and then look for “Election Office” on the menu to the left.

According to Daniel Bennett of Civic Nebraska, “One of the best ways to ensure turnout is to request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot. You get to take your time making your selections and researching candidates and (you can) securely mail or drop off your ballot at a time that’s convenient for you.”

You can stop by the county clerk’s office in the county administration building (1825 10th St., Gering) to request an absentee ballot between now and the election. You can also find Scotts Bluff County online and click on “Election Office” to learn how to request a mail-in ballot. You will want to get your request in the mail in plenty of time for the county clerk to receive it by Oct. 28. The ballot dropbox is directly west of the administration building door in the parking lot.

Oct. 11 was the first day you could vote early at the county administration building. Sometimes it’s just easier to stop by and get it done while you are thinking about it.

You can register to vote at the county administrative building from now up to Oct. 28. If you want to register online, you will need to get that done by Oct. 21.

Among Nebraska’s 93 counties, Scotts Bluff County ranks 91st in voter turnout. Ninety-first from the top. Several voter precincts in the county draw over 70% voter turnout. Unfortunately, many are lower, causing our voter turnout in the last two presidential years to hover around 59-64%. These numbers come from the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office.

If I had the opportunity to have dinner with anyone living or dead, I would choose Will Rogers. He was sort of a combination of Johnny Carson and Baxter Black. Rogers probably leaned toward one political party, but he had a lot to say about both sides. Here are a couple of gems: “[E]lections are a good deal like marriages, there’s no accounting for anyone’s taste.” and “The short memories of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.”