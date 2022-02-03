SHERRY PRESTON: Thanks to OverDrive

Licensing agreements allow one book/one patron, just like with physical items. If you want to read or listen to a popular book on your device and someone else has it checked out, you can place a hold on the item, like you would at the library.

You also don’t have to worry about having overdue items — they are automatically removed from your device when they are due. What if you’re not done when your time is up? OverDrive will let you renew items, if they are not on hold for other users. If they are, you can reserve the item again, and it will pick back up where you left off.

Technology keeps changing and now most OverDrive users are using an app to access their downloaded books. The original app was called OverDrive. Their newer app, which has been out for several years, is called Libby. The OverDrive app will be phased out soon, so if you are still using the OverDrive app, you might want to download the Libby app. Libby works very much like the OverDrive app and most people find it more user-friendly.

The process is different for Amazon Fire or Kindle users. These changes to OverDrive won’t affect people who use Amazon devices, only people who are using the OverDrive app.