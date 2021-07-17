SHERRY PRESTON: 'The Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah

Kristin Hannah likes to put her heroines to the test, and “The Four Winds” is no exception. If you like judging books by their covers, I would say the cover design for the edition the library owns is one of the prettiest books I have ever seen. Inside the cover you will find a story about mother-daughter relationships set in Dalhart, Texas, during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.

The mother, Elsa, was raised in a loveless home. “She’d learned how to disappear in place long ago. She was like one of those animals whose defense mechanism is to blend into the landscape and become invisible. It was her way of dealing with rejection: Say nothing and disappear. Never fight back. If she remained quiet enough, people eventually forgot she was there and left her alone.”

She escapes her home by marrying the son of a farmer in 1921. She moves in with his parents who come to love her as their own. At the Martinelli’s she learns how to love and be loved, and she learns to stand out and stand up for herself. Elsa’s first child is a daughter, “Believe me, this little girl will love you as no one ever has ... and make you crazy and try your soul. Often all at the same time,” Elsa’s mother-in-law said when her oldest child Loreda was born.