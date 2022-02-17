SHERRY PRESTON: The 'Maus' controversy

What is the big deal with “Maus”? Why is a book that was published in 1991 at the top of the Amazon Best Sellers List after 30 years? Enquiring minds want to know!

Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel (written in the style of a comic book) is the story of his parents’ experiences in Poland before and during World War II. It won a special Pulitzer Prize in 1992. Spiegelman began interviewing his father in 1978 about his young adulthood spent at Hitler’s doorstep in 1930s Poland.

The author intertwines panels of his interviews with his father with panels of his father’s story. This technique adds background to the story. It highlights the lasting effects the Holocaust had in the elder Spiegelman’s life, the survivor’s guilt and PTSD his parents suffered.

Spiegelman published parts of “Maus” as it was completed as a serial in a magazine. It can also be found as a two volume set, or as both volumes in one book. This is why you see various publication dates for “Maus.” Part One ends as the Spiegelmans enter Auschwitz.