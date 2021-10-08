SHERRY PRESTON: 'The Woman They Could Not Silence' by Kate Moore

Kate Moore, the author of “The Radium Girls” is back with the true story of Elizabeth Packard, “The Woman They Could Not Silence: One woman, her incredible fight for freedom, and the men who tried to make her disappear.” At the beginning of the American Civil War, Packard and her husband began having their own not-so-civil war over religious differences, culminating in his committing her to the Illinois State Hospital for the Insane.

Elizabeth Ware Packard was born in 1816 and educated at Amherst before marrying Theophilus Packard, a minister. After their sixth child was born, their marriage began to crumble. Elizabeth was property of her husband, and he was in charge of her destiny. He could check her into the asylum simply on his word that she was insane. He did just that, and he walked away.

“As Elizabeth put it, ‘I have neglected no duties, have injured no one, have always tried to do unto others as I would wish to be done by; and yet, here in America, I am imprisoned because I could not say I believed what I did not believe.’”