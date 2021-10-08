SHERRY PRESTON: 'The Woman They Could Not Silence' by Kate Moore

Kate Moore, the author of “The Radium Girls” is back with the true story of Elizabeth Packard, “The Woman They Could Not Silence: One woman, her incredible fight for freedom, and the men who tried to make her disappear.” At the beginning of the American Civil War, Packard and her husband began having their own not-so-civil war over religious differences, culminating in his committing her to the Illinois State Hospital for the Insane.
Elizabeth Ware Packard was born in 1816 and educated at Amherst before marrying Theophilus Packard, a minister. After their sixth child was born, their marriage began to crumble. Elizabeth was property of her husband, and he was in charge of her destiny. He could check her into the asylum simply on his word that she was insane. He did just that, and he walked away.
“As Elizabeth put it, ‘I have neglected no duties, have injured no one, have always tried to do unto others as I would wish to be done by; and yet, here in America, I am imprisoned because I could not say I believed what I did not believe.’”
Inside the asylum, Elizabeth received no visitors and no mail. Not one to wallow in despair, she worked in the asylum to help care for other imprisoned women while fighting tooth and nail to convince the staff of her sanity. She befriended the doctor in charge and campaigned tirelessly for her release. All the while Packard secretly kept a journal of the conditions at the asylum.
After her release, Packard published several books and continued her fight for women’s rights and the rights of the insane. Referring to the Civil War, she said, “It is not union as it was that I am fighting for-but it is union as it ought to be — a union based on ‘equal rights’ — on justice.”
Moore brings Elizabeth Packard’s story to life through her thoughtful narrative and by including large amounts of Packard’s own writing as well. This is a story that needs to be told.
Kate Moore writes narrative non-fiction, or fiction that reads like a novel. Her previous book “The Radium Girls” was made into a movie recently. You can find “The Woman They Could Not Silence” on the new book shelf at the Gering Public Library.
