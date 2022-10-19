Showing respect for the flag: Gering fifth graders learn how to fold, respect the American flag

Fifth grade students from all three Gering elementary schools learned how to properly fold the American flag.

The flag folding demonstration was just one part of an event organized by Eldon Kramer, American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard Commander, held on Friday, Oct. 14 at Gering High School.

The students also got to hear from and ask questions of community armed forces veterans like retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dave Muehlbauer, retired U.S. Army First Sergeant Matt Meyers and Northfield Elementary teacher Monty Zeiler, who has spent 21 years as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

“We’ve been doing this now for five years in a row,” Kramer said. “It’s a flag etiquette class to teach them respect for the flag and how to fold it right.”

As part of the class, the American Legion bought American flags for every fifth grade student using money raised through the legion’s dinners. Kramer said this year’s expense was over $1,100.

The program has grown since its first introduction five years ago, and Kramer said that the Legion likes to add more elements as time goes on.

“We keep adding something new every year,” said Kramer. “Last year, we added the flagpole.”

Members of the American Legion Honor Guard demonstrated the raising of the flag at the start of the assembly on a flagpole set up in the GHS gym.

The Honor Guard and other volunteers also helped showcase a variety of important flags for the students, including the flags representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The students were then introduced to several community members who had served in the military and were given a chance to ask questions.

“To bring the veterans in is a big part of it,” Kramer said. “They (the students) really were great today. I really think they had their whole hearts in it, really took it all in.”

One speaker, retired U.S. Army First Sergeant Matt Meyers, now serves as the Scotts Bluff/Banner County Veterans Service officer. Part of his presentation included encouraging students to remind their parents and guardians who are veterans to receive their benefits.

“There are a lot of veterans that are not receiving their benefits,” Kramer said. “I see it every day when I’m working with veterans. The benefits are there for them, they need to go get them.”

Students also heard from a veteran that many of them see every day, Northfield Elementary teacher Monty Zeiler, who has served for 21 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Zeiler explained the love and respect that he has for the American flag to the students and encouraged them to thank veterans for their service when they spotted them out in the community.

Retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dave Muehlbauer then told the students about his service during the Vietnam War, and used the recent popularity of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” to explain some of the duties he performed as a jet engine mechanic.

After the speakers finished answering questions, the students received their flags and a lesson on how to properly fold them.

The American Legion Honor Guard, the speakers and several other veterans and affiliated volunteers led pairs of students through the process of the 13 folds, as well as the symbolism of each fold.

Kramer explained that the sentiment that the flag folding lesson and speakers were attempting to get across to the fifth graders was that the American flag represents every man and woman who has fought for their freedom.

“We have to show our utmost respect to our gentlemen and ladies that were in the military,” he said. “If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be the free nation that we are today.”