Showing students the skills for success through internships

For local students, internships have become more than just a way of getting college credit. Through designated programs at area schools, they’ve become opportunities to start professional networks and grow the area’s workforce.

“We definitely think that there’s great value in bringing in real-world experience alongside that classroom experience ... the (students) really grow things like soft skills, interacting with customers, learning to be a good co-worker and getting a true perspective of what that industry looks like,” said Jennifer Sibal, the director of community engagement for Gering Public Schools.

Since its inception, participation in the GHS internship program has exploded from less than 20 students three years ago to more than 40 students today. These work-based learning opportunities are available to juniors and seniors. More than three dozen companies are involved. They run the gamut of local industries, from marketing to business and even journalism.

The internships might also help keep young people in the area, Sibal said.

“I think it helps students to build that professional network earlier in life ... and we know that growing our own workforce is important for rural areas. We want to keep our students here and show them the opportunities available in their own backyard.”

Justin Shaddick, the Scottsbluff High School principal, agreed with the sentiments. He said his school works hard to ensure the students are a good fit for the business and vice versa.

“As we face workforce shortages, I think we have a responsibility in education to connect the dots with our students and help them see what’s available to improve our local economy,” he said.

There are currently 56 SHS students, all seniors, participating in internships. A previous SHS program only featured internships in the business and marketing fields. Over time, it expanded to include additional career academies. Now there are around 60 companies participating.

“I’m going to be a vet tech, so I thought it was a great idea to go into the field early and make sure this is something I want to do,” SHS senior Kaidynce Lygeros said.

She works as an intern with Midtown Animal Hospital in Gering. The doctors there can teach her things a textbook simply can’t, she said. Instead of memorizing diseases and parasites, she can actually look for them and learn how to combat them.

After their internships, SHS students are surveyed on how they viewed them. Last semester, more than 95% said they had an ‘extremely positive’ experience. Many students said their internships helped determine their post-graduation plans.

“That’s what the intern experience is all about. Hands-on experience, learning a little here and there,” SHS senior Graham Kovarik said. “...Every day is a little different, so you get to see a little behind the scenes, as it were.”

Like Lygeros, Kovarik interns at Midtown Animal Hospital. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State University for their veterinary programs. His ultimate goal is to open up an equine and bovine vet service in the Panhandle.

Scottsbluff students need a 3.0 GPA and have to have a career already in mind. They’re actively contributing to their work environment, not just shadowing mentors.

Business teacher Derek Deaver interviews prospective interns. He said it’s very rare when they don’t want to continue their career with the field they’ve interned in.

Senior Isaiah Apodaca said his internship with Monument Physical Therapy cemented his decision to enter the field.

“It’s given me real-life scenarios and what I can prepare for in the future,” he said.

The Scottsbluff and Gering high schools, as well as the Western Nebraska Community College, have expressed interest in holding events to show even more businesses how internships can benefit them.

