Sidney, Gering take gold at Old West Choir Fest on Saturday

For the first time in years, Gering High School harmonized their way to claiming gold and a call back to the Best of the Fest show at the Old West Choir Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6.
While Gering's choir Harmony fell short behind Sidney's State of Mind choir, who won Best of Fest, as well as the choirs from Chadron and Mitchell, Gering choir director Shelly Muggli said it was a great experience for her students.
“I think Saturday was awesome for a couple reasons,” she said. “We haven’t been able to do this in so long. Last year, I think we had one live performance as far as competitions throughout the year.”
Muggli said having a live audience this made a real different in their performance this year. Last year, they performed to an empty audience.
“If we learned anything from COVID is not to take stuff for granted,” she said. “I think it was just exciting to see people there. I told the kids that the performance we did last year, we didn’t have an audience and it just changes how you perform.”
Muggli said having an audience energized her students.
“It’s about your interaction with the audience and just the energy of having an audience. It was awesome.” she said.
Gering High School senior Autum Elsen said she was in awe of how well she and the rest of the choir performed.
“Saturday went so much better than any of us ever expected,” she said. “We walked in there thinking these show choirs are going be so much better than us. We really proved ourselves wrong and to everybody else that we could do it.”
Gering senior Andrew Clarey said he, too, was expecting the other choirs to outperform them.
“We were all kind of worried that we were going to go out there and we’re going to be completely blown out,” he said. “I think that we did really well.”
Elsen said the school’s show choir is much improved over past years.
“For the past couple years, we haven’t gotten called back,” she said. “It was just a really rough time. This is the first time being called back in four years.”
Andrew Clarey said the choir’s success comes from the work they’ve put in, and it paid off at the Choir Fest.
“We have just been working hard these past couple months to get our show ready,” he said. “We haven’t had our show ready like this for a couple years now. We’re just accomplishing a lot.”
Elsen said the group reached to the not-so-distant past for inspiration.
“We were thinking 2000s. We were just bringing it back to the old times. At that time, I was listening to a lot of 2002 music,” she said.
She wasn’t completely sold on the idea, though.
“We were like some of these songs were like, uh maybe not. The more we did it and the choreography was added to it, it just made the whole show come to life. It actually turned out to be so good,” she said.
Alliance took silver in 4A. In the 2A division, Bayard, Bridgeport and Kimball all took home silvers.
In the junior high division, silver awards were given to Bridgeport Elementary, Kimball Elementary, St. Agnes Elementary, Bridgeport Junior High and Kimball Junior High.