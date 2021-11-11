Sidney, Gering take gold at Old West Choir Fest on Saturday

“Saturday went so much better than any of us ever expected,” she said. “We walked in there thinking these show choirs are going be so much better than us. We really proved ourselves wrong and to everybody else that we could do it.”

Gering senior Andrew Clarey said he, too, was expecting the other choirs to outperform them.

“We were all kind of worried that we were going to go out there and we’re going to be completely blown out,” he said. “I think that we did really well.”

Elsen said the school’s show choir is much improved over past years.

“For the past couple years, we haven’t gotten called back,” she said. “It was just a really rough time. This is the first time being called back in four years.”

Andrew Clarey said the choir’s success comes from the work they’ve put in, and it paid off at the Choir Fest.

“We have just been working hard these past couple months to get our show ready,” he said. “We haven’t had our show ready like this for a couple years now. We’re just accomplishing a lot.”

Elsen said the group reached to the not-so-distant past for inspiration.