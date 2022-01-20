Six students attend regional conference

Six Chadron State College students presented at the virtual Sigma Tau Delta High Plains Regional Conference Nov. 5-6. They are Ashy Blacksheep of Ditch Creek, S.D., Mackenzie Dahlberg of Thedford, Neb., Johnnie Gill of Auburn, Neb., Samuel LaRive of Hot Springs, S.D., Abigail Swanson of Grand Island, Neb., and Sarah Wagoner of Gering, Neb.

The conference featured Nathan Hill, who spoke about his process writing The Nix, a New York Times bestselling novel.

All six students presented an original work. Wagoner presented Marriage of Ideology and State: The Handmaid's Tale and Ideological State Apparatuses, a piece exploring the ideological state apparatuses in A Handmaiden's Tale and how they impacted characters and society at large in the story.

This was Wagoner's first Sigma Tau Delta Conference and she said she enjoyed how the literary analysis panel delved into different cultures and political lenses.

"When you present at a conference, you want your content to stand out without stepping on anyone's toes. This makes me consider my audience, how to edit myself, and what I can bring that is unique," Wagoner said.