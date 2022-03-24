SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff.

This will mean the Utah-based carrier’s twice-daily flights from Scottsbluff to Denver would cease by 2023 at the latest. The airport will have to find a new carrier.

“I follow them (SkyWest) pretty closely, and when they started cutting services to bigger places, I thought it’d trickle down,” Western Nebraska Regional’s airport director Raul Aguallo told the Star-Herald.

A statement from SkyWest cited pilot shortages as the main reason for the cancellations. Aguallo said the national pilot shortage was exasperated during the coronavirus pandemic, and it was the reason a former airline which worked with the airport ceased operations.

From an airport’s perspective, Aguallo said, there wasn’t much that could be done. With the March 10 announcement, the airline filed a 90-day “notice of intent to terminate Essential Air Services,” or federally-subsidized flights. That would put the expiration of flights at June 10. However, Aguallo said the U.S. Department of Transportation would likely give SkyWest a holding order, requiring them to honor existing contracts.

Western Nebraska Regional’s contract with SkyWest lasts for the rest of 2022. Aguallo said the public didn’t have to be concerned if they have flights scheduled during that timeframe.

“With confidence, we can assure them to make their travel plans,” he said, adding that passengers to the airport won’t notice many changes during the transition.

The airline’s statement said its plans could be adjusted if the pilot staffing issue improves more quickly than anticipated.

“We appreciate our partnerships and the support of the community, and we are committed to delivering a solid, reliable product through this transition,” SkyWest’s statement read in part. “Our ground staff in Scottsbluff will be offered various options, including transfers within the company. Customers booked beyond the service date will be contacted to make alternate arrangements.”

SkyWest started offering flights from Scottsbluff to Denver in 2018, when they boarded 13,000 passengers. Numbers surged to 16,000 in 2019, then dipped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they rose to nearly 13,000 again in 2021. Aguallo said he was anticipating this year to hit similar numbers.

“We are going to be proactive and start looking for a new carrier immediately,” he said. “...I’m just going to continue business as usual and start looking.” He said he was waiting on information from his consulting firm before taking the next steps and thanked the public for their confidence in the airport’s service.

SkyWest also dropped EAS service from North Platte and Kearney in addition to various airports in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

