Smokey Fire contained in Banner County after burning 4,348 acres

A wildfire that started Tuesday, Sept. 13, in northeast Banner County has reached full containment. The fire burned large swaths of the Wildcat Hills throughout last week.

Fire Chief Tim Grubbs of the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department said the fire had burned 2,000 acres by Tuesday night, but so far damaged no structures and caused no injuries. “We’re looking at grass and timber,” he said of the affected area.

The fire began shortly after 3 p.m. in the hills and canyons east of Wright’s Gap Road and south of Melbeta. Grubbs said 15 fire departments and more than 50 personnel responded to the scene. Five planes dropped retardant on the flames from the afternoon onwards.

As of Tuesday night, about 9 p.m., the fire was zero percent contained. Grubbs said the cause was still being investigated. Residents of four houses by Wright’s Gap Road were issued an advisory notice to evacuate, but the notice was not mandatory.

“Right now, we have Wright’s Gap Road shut down by law enforcement and are advising no traffic for the safety and ability of the firefighters to work,” Grubbs told the Gering Courier. “… It’s definitely an all-nighter. We’re making plans for crews to come in tomorrow.”

During a report on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management Director said, “I think we’re estimating now about 4,200 acres. It’s less that the fire grew than it’s that the fire edge is further out than we thought.”

The fire has been dubbed the Smokey Fire and was located 15 miles southeast of Gering.

According to information released by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the fire is estimated at 3,700 acres. In the majority of the area burnt, the fire is consisting on cedar and pine trees.

Newman said the main hotspot was in the northwest corner of the fire on the ridges overlooking Wright’s Gap Road. The fire is burning an area roughly between the Hubbard’s Gap fire from 2020 and the Buffalo Creek fire in 2021.

Around 30 fire departments and several dozen personnel from across the Panhandle and Wyoming were engaged in dousing the blaze. Many of these agencies had firefighters on scene, battling the fire since Sept. 13.

Aircraft from Scottsbluff, Valentine, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming flew sorties Tuesday and Wednesday to drop retardant and slow the fire’s spread. Two Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk helicopters have also been activated. Banner County has declared the fire an emergency and state resources have been requested. The Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team (WIRAT) which is made up of Nebraska State Marshal and Nebraska Forest Service staff deployed on Tuesday, and Nebraska Type 3 Incident Management Assistance Team were en route on Wednesday afternoon.

The Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Banner County were temporarily closed due to the blaze. Several hundred acres of the WMA have been burnt.

Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs reported firefighters are working on establishing fire containment lines around the entire fire perimeter but do not yet have a percentage of containment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a Thursday, Sept. 15 update, Mike Wight, public information officer for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said approximately 4,238 acres have burned. The fire was estimated at 28% containment.

“We’ve been able to hold the line fairly well. A lot of what (the firefighters) are doing right now is making sure the containment line around the fire is as solid as it can be, meaning the fire doesn’t have a chance to get through that,” he said.

Firefighters efforts focused on securing the northern and southern areas while extinguishing the fire that still lies in the center of the region burned.

“There are two spots of containment, and they’re not together yet, so they’ll be working on that,” Wight said, adding that the southern containment zone is further along than the northern one.

The fire grew on grass and timber and spread over a large swath of the Wildcat Hills, blanketing them with smoke for much of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We had a problem with an inversion … where cold air was holding the smoke and so forth down to the ground, and that helps at first, but when that cold air goes out, the fire heats up a lot quicker,” Wight said.

Another primary focus is ensuring the safety of everyone extinguishing the fire.

“Now that we have a lot of timber burnt, (the firefighters) need to go in there and get the smoldering parts. While they’re in there, those trees could fall at any time, so they’re very careful, and that’s a big issue,” Wight said.

The crews now aim to keep the fire south of the Scotts Bluff-Banner county line, west of County Road 63, north of County Road 61 and east of Wright’s Gap Road.

Firefighter Ministry and 11.13 Ministries have helped out by providing food and drink to the firefighters. Many of them had been battling the blaze since it began, sleeping in tents at the incident command center just south of where the fire started.

The Smokey Fire is fought from the sky as well as the ground. Three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters — two from the Nebraska National Guard and one from Spearfish, South Dakota — provided additional fire suppression Thursday afternoon.

Pilots dumped water from Cochran Lake near Melbeta onto spots where the blaze persisted. Wight said a quartet of single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes), which had been used extensively earlier in the week, were also on standby.

Grubbs said the Smokey Fire is 100% contained as of Monday.

“The official word as of (Monday) is a total acreage of 4,348 acres and the fire is 100% contained,” Grubbs told the Gering Courier. “We have no resources on scene – everybody’s been released – but we’re doing periodic patrols through there.”

There were still no reported injuries or burnt structures. Grubbs has not heard of any livestock being lost.