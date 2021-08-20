 Skip to main content
SNAPSHOTS: Back to school
Arielle Whitlock gives some final words of encouragement to her son, Dutch, Friday morning. The Whitlocks recently moved to Gering from West Virginia. Dutch is starting first-grade at Lincoln Elementary.

 BRAD STAMAN/Gering Courier

Courier staff visited the three Gering elementary schools on their first day of the fall semester and grabbed a few photos of the fun.

A teacher checks out one of her students' backpacks during the first day of school at Northfield Elementary School. The students gathered in the playground before classes started at 7:55 on Friday.
Sisters Melissa and Elena Womboldt sit on the steps in front of Geil Elementary Friday morning as they wait to enter the building for their first day of school on Aug. 13.
Northfield principal John Wiedeman pumps up his students at an introductory assembly. He taught students the expectations for the year and helped prepare them for life at school.
Theresa Grant cheeses for the camera on her way into Geil Elementary for her first day of school on Friday, Aug. 13.
Cutter Conklin enjoys a stroll around the playground at Geil Elementary before heading into the building for the first day of school.
Justin Relka gives his daughter Alivia a hug goodbye on her first day of school at Geil Elementary.
Lincoln fourth grade teacher Tracy Steele introduces Tatiana King to her classmates as the students prepare to go in for the first day of the new school year. Tatiana is one of three new students in Steele's classroom.
