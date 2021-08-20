SNAPSHOTS: Back to school

Courier staff visited the three Gering elementary schools on their first day of the fall semester and grabbed a few photos of the fun.
The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight …
The farm-fresh smell of cow patties and gently used straw wafted through the livestock pavilion at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds as inco…
Schools in Gering were bustling with energy Friday morning as staff welcomed roughly 1,800 students back for the first day of the 2021-22 scho…
A former Gering City Councilman accused of child abuse charges has pleaded to charges in Scotts Bluff County Court late July.
Zookeeping is a thankless, dirty and sometimes heart-wrenching job; however, hundreds of recently graduated college students flock to this car…
The Courier's Olivia Wieseler prepared herself for her first hot air balloon flight, which unfortunately never took place due to weather, but her adventurous spirit has not diminished.
A look back on this week over the decades.
The Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger have launched Trails West Media Group and business-to-business website at a local meet a…
Legacy of the Plains Museum has an exciting announcement. The “Special Collector’s Edition True West History of the American Frontier Magazine…
Man’s best friend can now earn a new title after visiting Scotts Bluff National Monument — bark ranger. In an effort to promote dog safety thr…
