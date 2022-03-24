Soaring farmland, equipment sales

According to the recently released monthly economic study from Creighton University, the Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) remained above growth neutral for the 15th straight month.

The RMI surveys bank CEOs in rural areas across a10-state region that are dependent on agriculture or energy industries. It gives a current real-time analysis of the rural economy. States include Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The index ranges from 1 to 100 with a reading of 50 representing growth neutral.

The average RMI for the 10 states rose to 61.5, climbing marginally from January’s 61.1 number. Nebraska’s February RMI dropped off to 62.6 from 64.6 in January, and Wyoming experienced an expansion to 50.5 from January’s 49.2. Further, Nebraska’s farmland price index slumped to 80 from January’s 89.9, and Wyoming’s index fell to 76.3 from 89.4 in January.

Ernie Goss, Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University, said strong grain prices, the Federal Reserve’s record-low short-term interest rates and growing agricultural exports have underpinned the RMI.

Panhandle Research and Extension Center economics educator, Jessica Groskopf, commented that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska Farm Real Estate Survey also sited high crop prices and low interest rates as the main reason for higher farmland sales.

“As we come into 2022, we expect interest rates to rise, farm input costs to be higher and we are uncertain on where commodity prices will go,” Groskopf said. “These factors may put a damper on land prices.”

The farm equipment sales index also remained high at 72 in February dropping slightly from 72.9, both however, well above 2021’s February index of 62.7.

Groskopf noted similar factors, low interest rates and higher commodity prices, affected farm equipment prices.

“Farmers are looking to upgrade as they come out of a period of tighter margins,” Groskopf said. “We also have to take into consideration (that) new equipment supply chain issues are forcing farmers to look at used equipment. The used equipment market has remained strong.”

Craig Sitzman, independent sales rep. for Big Iron covering Box Butte, Scotts Bluff and recently Morrill Counties, also commented that there has been a spike in demand for used equipment due to supply chain issues and high commodity prices. He also added there is a second factor at play in some cases — delays in sales.

“I’ve seen guys hold off on selling equipment,” Sitzman said. “Say they’re waiting for a new piece of equipment and they’d like to sell their old one. They’re holding off so I’m left anticipating a sale, but they’re not going to do it until their new piece arrives. So in some cases, I’ve seen delays in sales.”

He further explained it as a double-edged sword. What the farmers are selling is going to bring good money, but uncertainty on ordered replacements has many holding on to equipment. He also noted this includes all farm equipment, not just machinery.

As Russia’s actions in Ukraine cause unease, Groskopf said the conflict is already driving grain prices, particularly wheat, higher. She said it is too early to say what all the ramifications of Russia’s actions will mean for U.S. farmers.

“We will need to be patient as this conflict unfolds,” Groskopf said. “Another concern people are voicing is access to Russian fertilizer. We already have restricted access to this fertilizer source. Russia has limited fertilizer exports since November of 2021. Farmers are doing everything they can to offset these higher costs and work around product shortages.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

