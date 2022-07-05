Soaring over Mitchell: National Hot Air Balloon Championship, Old West Balloon Fest events set for August

Organizers of the Old West Balloon Fest anticipate close to 75 hot air balloons will take to the skies at Mitchell Air Field during the Old West Balloon Fest in August.

Old West Balloon Fest director Colleen Johnson said the goal was to attract around 90 balloonists, but high gas prices caused pilots to reduce the number of events they attend.

“We were hoping to have closer to 90 this year, but we have several pilots who cannot afford the gas,” Johnson said. “Most of those pilots use diesel trucks and when you’re pulling a trailer with a diesel truck, it becomes expensive.”

2022 Old West Balloon Fest Schedule Nationals Aug. 8-13 various locations early mornings Opening Night Glow Aug. 10 WNCC 6-9 p.m. Mass Ascension Aug. 12-13 Mitchell Air Field 5:30-9:30 a.m. Craft Fair Aug. 13 Mitchell Center Street 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cornhole Tournament Aug. 13 Mitchell Center Street 10 a.m. Closing Night Glow Aug. 13 Five Rocks grasslands 5:30-9 p.m.

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship pilots will also return to the valley this August, completing numerous tasks. The pilots will arrive for practice flights on Monday, Aug. 8, with the first day of competition set for Aug. 9.

National pilots will compete Aug. 9-13 in morning and evening flights, weather permitting. Public viewing locations will be communicated during the event. The public will also be able to see the national pilots Friday and Saturday during the OWBF mass ascension as targets will be set up in Mitchell Air Field.

Despite this year being the final year for nationals to be held locally, Johnson said several competition pilots have voiced interest in returning for the OWBF.

“A lot of them want to come back for next year,” she said. “They like flying in the area, so we’ll still have a lot of those pilots who are planning on attending our event next year.”

OWBF festivities open on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a Night Glow at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. The event is scheduled from 6-9 p.m.

Spectators will need an event pass to park at WNCC this year. Previous years did not require an event pass to park on campus.

The balloon fest will conclude Saturday, Aug. 13, with the Night Glow on the grass at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. The glow is scheduled from 5:30-9 p.m. The glows will take place at sunset.

“The balloon glows are nice because they are more laid back,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of people who cannot make it to the morning launches, so they can enjoy walking around and talking to the pilots during the night glows.”

The public has the opportunity to visit with the pilots and collect balloon cards, while getting an up close look at the baskets, candlesticks and envelopes those evenings.

The Flyover Brewery will be selling food and drinks during Gering’s night glow event.

Mass ascension for the balloon fest will be Aug. 12-13. The air field opens at 5:30 a.m.

As the public walks through Mitchell Air Field leading up to the mass ascension, Johnson encourages people to maintain a safe distance from the baskets and envelopes.

“They need to stay away from the fan; they need to stay back a little bit,” she said. “They can stand behind the balloon basket but they need to stay back for the morning launches.

“For the night glows, they can go right up to the pilots and talk to them.”

The public is encouraged to stay at Mitchell Air Field Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, following the mass ascension to watch the national pilots complete tasks at the air field.

“They will be throwing baggies at X’s on that field, so you can watch the mass ascension and then the competition at Mitchell Air Field,” she said.

In addition to being spectators during the five days of events, the public can sign-up as volunteers to help crew for pilots, to help with parking or to help at the craft fair.

“We need volunteers to help pilots, but we also have a lot of administrative work that needs to be done,” Johnson said. “People think they can’t volunteer because they can’t do physical activities like you have to do with the pilots.”

Another volunteer opportunity available to the public is to help at the scoring sites for the competition balloons.

“You have to be able to walk a little bit because you have to measure the distance where the markers drop,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of fun to be out there where the balloon pilots are scoring because you get to see how they do on each target.”

This year’s volunteer appreciation barbecue will be held at the Scottsbluff Riverside Discovery Center on Monday, Aug. 8.

After Saturday’s ascension, the public can enjoy a craft fair on Mitchell’s Center Street from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The second annual cornhole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and Weiner dog races start at 11 a.m.

“Saturday is a fun, full day with the mass ascension, followed by the craft fair and the cornhole tournament – where you can earn money – the Weiner dog races and then the night glow is that evening,” she said.

Vendors will be present at all of the events. Anyone interested in being a vendor, can complete a form online.

Event passes for the 2022 OWBF are $20. Passes purchased before the end of July will be sent via mail. The public can also go to Pinnacle Bank, Platte Valley Bank and First National Bank of Omaha to purchase tickets, starting July 18.

Visit theoldwestballoonfest.com to purchase tickets, sign-up as a volunteer and for more information about this year’s events.