Soroptimists accepting award applications

The Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County is accepting applications for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women program.

The program has been helping women since 1972 and provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.

To be eligible, applicants must be a woman with primary financial responsibility for herself and her dependents, attending an undergraduate degree program or vocational skills training program and have a financial need.

For more information, contact Joan Cromer, by emailing jcromer@vistabeam.com or calling 308-436-4326 or 308-631-8287.

The application deadline is Nov. 10.