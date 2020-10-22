 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soroptimists accepting award applications
0 comments

Soroptimists accepting award applications

  • 0

The Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County is accepting applications for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women program.

The program has been helping women since 1972 and provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.

To be eligible, applicants must be a woman with primary financial responsibility for herself and her dependents, attending an undergraduate degree program or vocational skills training program and have a financial need.

For more information, contact Joan Cromer, by emailing jcromer@vistabeam.com or calling 308-436-4326 or 308-631-8287.

The application deadline is Nov. 10.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News