Spa, salon, city hall win Old West Balloon Fest window decorating contest

Four local businesses took home ribbons for this year’s Downtown Window Decorating Contest in commemoration of the Old West Balloon Fest.

The Indulgence Hair Salon in Scottsbluff took home the ‘Most Hot Air Balloon Thematic Window’ prize. Three Gering buildings won the other awards. The ‘Most Host Community Themed’ prize went to Infinite Medical Spa, while the Gering City Hall decorations were honored as the ‘Best Creative Display.’

Platte Valley Companies’ building in Gering won an honorable mention for their decorations.

“We always invite the businesses to welcome the pilots because that’s the first thing they see when they roll into town,” county tourism director Brenda Leisy said.

Stores in Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Morrill could enter the contest.

Ten businesses participated this year, having around two weeks to plan and craft their chosen designs. Several others made their own window decorations but did not fill out the forms for the competition.

The Indulgence Hair Salon was one such business which missed the contest deadline last year by just one day.

“We had similar decorations last year where we had plants and balloons, but we weren’t able to save those because we painted them,” owner Tanya Bosche explained. “So I just wanted to do something kind of cohesive with what we have going on in here, which is very boho … so I chose balloons which fit that neutral color scheme.”

She said she enjoys being part of a community which displays such enthusiasm for local events.

“I just hope it inspires more businesses to be supportive of what’s going on in our community,” Bosche added.

Three judges from Morrill County were asked to determine the winners in each category. They went from storefront to storefront on Aug. 1, analyzing the eligible designs.

The windows were judged on various criteria for the three categories.

“Some of the things discussed were if the window has a welcoming design, how colorful it was, or if it was original and unique,” Leisy said.

Judges also took into account how much effort was put into the design, how attractive it looked when viewed from the street and how closely it fit the theme of the balloon fest.

Each category winner received a shiny blue ribbon, while the honorable mention was awarded a green ribbon to display. Leisy handed these out on Monday, Aug. 8.

“It’s really more for bragging rights than anything,” she said. “And we want them to celebrate the balloons as well. This event is very important to our community.”

For the Infinite Medical Spa team, their decorations were a group effort. Their main artistic goal was to incorporate Scotts Bluff National Monument in some way.

“Growing up with the old balloons way back in the day, I guess that’s what you always thought of — the balloons coming over the monument and what not,” nurse practitioner Jenn Schlothauer said.

Schlothauer, RN Gia Strachan, receptionist Halee Brown and Schlothauer’s daughter, Allison Baer worked together for several days to get their paintings and decorations up. Their art features several hanging balloons made from floating lanterns, string and baskets as well as a large decorative mural.

This was the first time the spa participated in the contest since it just opened last month.

“The three of us had worked together at a previous business and now we’re back together. … We just wanted to have some fun and draw some attention to our storefront,” Schlothauer said. “… It’s nice when your hard work is rewarded.”

Other storefronts had been decorated for the contest in the past. The Gering City Hall, for example, was decorated two years ago.

This year, Lyndsi Hackett and Kreasha Imus, administrators for the Gering Police Department, did half of the display. Gering City Clerk Kathy Welfl completed the other half.

“It was like, clandestine, because I had sketched out a cute little sun as a balloon and I came out to show her (Imus) my sketch and on her computer she had googled ‘suns that look like hot air balloons,’” Hackett said. The pair also added cloud balloons.

They wanted to include a police car, the Scotts Bluff National Monument and a covered wagon. One of the officers sketched the design out with a white crayon. Then, Imus and Hackett spent around eight hours painting everything in.

Hackett then added a tree because the city’s chief of police, George Holthus, asked her to try her hand at a Bob Ross-style tree.

“I might have done a little happy dance,” Hackett said, when she recounted how they won an award. Imus said it was exciting to represent the community.