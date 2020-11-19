Speech keeps talking through pandemic, uncertainty

“Teams will be served boxed lunches, as well, and concessions will be offered, but only items that are pre-packed like candy and drinks will be sold,” Thompson said. As for awards, Thompson said they’ll be live-streamed through Zoom, allowing the teams to remain socially distanced.

“Somewhat anticlimactic, I know, but at least it will allow us to continue to function with in-person tournaments,” Thompson said.

A digital tournament isn't off the table, he said.

“We have programs that would allow us to conduct an entire tournament remotely using Zoom and electronic ballots for judges. We will be having a coaches meeting next week to discuss how that will work,” Thompson said.

Pinney and the Scottsbluff team are looking to enter one such tournament hosted (virtually) in Omaha and Lincoln in December.

“Especially some of our upper-classmen, we’re trying to get them ready for those meets,” Pinney said. “We need to be competing against some class A schools.”

For Gering, regardless of the format, Thompson said his students have “unfinished business.”

“Most of (the team) feels like they have unfinished business and are looking to this season to accomplish their goals and be successful,” he said. “I think knowing how fragile everything is right also motivates them and gets them to appreciate what they are doing more.”

