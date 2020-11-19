Speech keeps talking through pandemic, uncertainty

The speech teams at Gering High School and Scottsbluff High School are looking to run out the clock on COVID-19.
Tyler Thompson, an English teacher and speech team adviser, told the Star-Herald the speech team would start practice this week, as it looked to January for the first tournament at Scottsbluff. Thompson and his counterpart at Scottsbluff, English Language Arts teacher Amy Pinney, said several changes and precautions have been put in place for speech teams to compete in person this season.
“This, of course, is all entirely subject to change,” Thompson said.
For one, most in-person contests will go without an audience. Only judges and competitors will be allowed in competition rooms. Face covering and social distancing will be enforced, Thompson said, although he added that speakers will be allowed to remove their masks when performing so long as they are at least 10 feet from another person.
“Once the speakers are done performing, they will be required to mask-up again. Of course, speakers who don’t feel comfortable removing their masks will be allowed to perform in them and not be penalized,” Thompson said.
Another change to the speech tournament experience is the “base camp.” The competitor won’t be allowed to mingle with other teams and instead are restricted to their teammates and their “base camp” location until competition.
“Teams will be served boxed lunches, as well, and concessions will be offered, but only items that are pre-packed like candy and drinks will be sold,” Thompson said. As for awards, Thompson said they’ll be live-streamed through Zoom, allowing the teams to remain socially distanced.
“Somewhat anticlimactic, I know, but at least it will allow us to continue to function with in-person tournaments,” Thompson said.
A digital tournament isn't off the table, he said.
“We have programs that would allow us to conduct an entire tournament remotely using Zoom and electronic ballots for judges. We will be having a coaches meeting next week to discuss how that will work,” Thompson said.
Pinney and the Scottsbluff team are looking to enter one such tournament hosted (virtually) in Omaha and Lincoln in December.
“Especially some of our upper-classmen, we’re trying to get them ready for those meets,” Pinney said. “We need to be competing against some class A schools.”
For Gering, regardless of the format, Thompson said his students have “unfinished business.”
“Most of (the team) feels like they have unfinished business and are looking to this season to accomplish their goals and be successful,” he said. “I think knowing how fragile everything is right also motivates them and gets them to appreciate what they are doing more.”
