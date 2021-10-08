Spooktacular returns to Riverside Discovery Center

“We always try to switch some things around,” Mason said of the Spooktacular experience. “Different games, different activities, just to make it more of an engaging, rewarding experience, especially for those who come year after year.”

While the play zone is not exclusive to the Spooktacular, there will be several events that are. These include laser tag, a Toy Story-themed claw machine game, and half a dozen other game stations.

“We’re trying to do a ‘boyish’ theme this year, since we usually do ‘girl-themed,’” event and sponsor coordinator Valencia Allen said. “I know they’re going to have special nights each week of ‘Spook,’” Allen said. “Halloween is my favorite season so I just like decorating and going all out.”

The decorations include themes from the entertainment, such as the movie, “Luca” and the Marvel franchise, with the Gering High School art club painting boards as part of the decor.

Allen said numerous volunteers will be involved in ensuring the event goes smoothly.

“Our volunteers will be dressed in costumes, so that will make it twice as fun for the kids,” she said.

Attendees are also, as befitting the season, encouraged to dress in costumes.