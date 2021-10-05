Stacy Rodriguez named GPS business director

GERING — The Gering Board of Education is pleased to announce Stacy Rodriguez as its new Director of Business & Finance; she will begin her position on Oct. 11.

Currently, Rodriguez is the business manager & human resource director for Morrill Public Schools and looks forward to the new challenge in Gering.

“I look forward to this new role with Gering Public Schools and am eager to connect to the staff and students,” Rodriguez said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of the Bulldog family,” she adds.

Rodriguez graduated from Morrill High School and has spent the last 13 years serving the Morrill school district in a variety of roles. She held the position of assistant business manager for five years before moving into her current position in 2018. She has extensive fiscal management experience and served as the western region officer for the Nebraska Association of Educational Professionals (NAEP) in 2019-2020. Rodriguez was also featured in I Love Public Schools “Feel the Love Friday” recognition earlier this month.

“Stacy has an undeniable passion for students and education — add to that an incredible amount of school finance knowledge and experience,” Superintendent Dr. Nicole Regan said in a statement. “She will be an outstanding addition to our Bulldog team.”

Rodriguez has a Master’s Degree in business administration and a Bachelor’s in accounting from Ashford University.