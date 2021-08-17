Star-Herald, Gering Courier to launch new marketing brand and B2B website

The new website seeks to engage local business who might be interested in learning more about the evolving multimedia marketplace and the solutions available to them. The new website will be consistently updated to keep you informed, we encourage you to subscribe to our alerts and blog posts to ensure you never miss an important development.

Digital Director Kelly Zwetzig added, “The new era in media can be quite complex, here at Trails West Media Group our team will work closely with you to establish your goals; understand and consider the product set that will deliver the results you seek, and tailor a media program to deliver on your ambitions.”

Please visit us on Monday, Aug. 16 at www.trailswestmediagroup.com to learn more about the comprehensive marketing solutions available to your business through Trails West Media Group. Let us help you make sense of the fast changing media landscape and craft a custom program for you.

“It is important to note, Trails West Media Group website and brand is not replacing the Star-Herald website and brand that has been, and will continue to be, the staple of our community for news and information,” Macke said.