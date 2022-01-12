State Board candidate campaigns for student, teacher retention

She also said she was concerned about the state’s academic proficiency. The state’s Department of Education released these reports earlier this month. They show that only 48% of Nebraska students are proficient in language arts and just 46% are proficient in mathematics.

“From parents to educators, local school boards to superintendents, people are very concerned about the direction of education in Nebraska,” Tegtmeier said. “...They’re the ones who understand best what the (students’) needs are. I want to be a representative who is listening to her constituents. I think that’s the key.”

With experience educating in private schools, public schools, and a homeschool setting, Tegtmeier said she could connect with constituents who employ any of these education methods.

“They know best what their community needs,” she said, adding that people in District 7 want more local control over educational matters.

She said she has focused many of her campaign’s issues based on what potential constituents in these fields have told her about.