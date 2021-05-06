Steve Land looks forward to future of GHS industrial arts program

If you walk into the industrial arts and metal-working building at Gering High School and hear the sound of popcorn, you can know the students are still in the process of mastering the proper technique for welding. If it sounds more like crackling bacon, then they are on the right path.

That’s how industrial technology teacher Steve Land keeps tabs on his students — by listening to them.

“If you’re welding you got to hear what’s going on, just as much as you see things,” he said.

Land has been teaching with Gering Public Schools for the past 30 years. He started out as a junior high history teacher, but then moved into the industrial arts area about five years in. He stayed at the junior high level until about six or seven years ago when he started going back and forth with the high school and Freshmen Academy.

Currently, he teaches mostly the two younger high school grades, with a few classes that allow grades nine through 12. He said that many people would ask how he could ever teach that age group — particularly when he was still at the middle school.