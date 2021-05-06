Steve Land looks forward to future of GHS industrial arts program

If you walk into the industrial arts and metal-working building at Gering High School and hear the sound of popcorn, you can know the students are still in the process of mastering the proper technique for welding. If it sounds more like crackling bacon, then they are on the right path.
That’s how industrial technology teacher Steve Land keeps tabs on his students — by listening to them.
“If you’re welding you got to hear what’s going on, just as much as you see things,” he said.
Land has been teaching with Gering Public Schools for the past 30 years. He started out as a junior high history teacher, but then moved into the industrial arts area about five years in. He stayed at the junior high level until about six or seven years ago when he started going back and forth with the high school and Freshmen Academy.
Currently, he teaches mostly the two younger high school grades, with a few classes that allow grades nine through 12. He said that many people would ask how he could ever teach that age group — particularly when he was still at the middle school.
“I said I loved it because every day is a different day. Kids are up and down, and some days you have to deal with it, come down hard on them, (but) you’re able to bring them around,” he said. “Sometimes high school kids are more set in their ways. They don’t want to change.”
Still, Land looks forward to what’s to come for the high school industrial arts program, especially with the new eight-class period schedule. He said that new schedule allows for more classes, including a new one within the industrial arts program.
Next year, Land said there will be a new computer integrated manufacturing class that will allow students to get experience using the computer plasma cam, the CNC router, some laser engravers and 3D printers.
“It’ll be a lot of fun things for the kids to do next year,” he said. “They’ll learn a little bit of drawing, drafting-type stuff on the computer. So, I’m excited about that class. It’s brand new for next year, so that’ll be really cool.”
Land said that in the vocational programs, there are a lot of life skills that are taught, especially in his classes.
“We clean up about 10 minutes (left of class), and everybody has jobs to do — some sweeping floor, some drain all the tanks,” he said. “So, they’re (learning) responsibility. We do a lot of life with work skills too — being on time, not being tardy, doing the right things, doing your job.”
Land takes those life lessons to the court and field as well. He coaches junior high track and field, junior high football and high school girls basketball. He said that’s one of the reasons he decided to teach rather than pursue a career in the industrial field — as a former student athlete himself, he enjoys the coaching aspect of the job, and it’s during this time that he can really get to know the students.
“That’s where you make relationships with kids is after school because they always know whether you’re at their basketball game or football game. ‘I saw you Coach Land.’ It’s always fun to talk to kids at games and on the sideline,” he said. “That’s where you can really get to know kids.”
One of the things Land likes most about his job, though, is that his industrial arts students want to be in class.
“The thing that I also like about this is that this is an elective. They don’t have to take it. They’re interested in it,” he said. “Back when I taught U.S. history with junior high … they didn’t want to take it. ‘I got to take this class. I hate it. I don’t want to do this assignment.’ We really don’t have that problem out here. These guys want to learn. Most of them work pretty hard. It’s pretty much on a daily basis to come in here and they do their job and we learn.”