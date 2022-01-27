Stevens launches Board of Ed re-election campaign

Stevens is part of a committee set up by the board to improve education standard development. This came after the board halted a set of proposed health standards in September due to parent backlash. The standards would have taught about sexual orientations, identities and activities to children who were in elementary school. Previous Board President Maureen Nickels asked the committee to provide their report no later than Jan. 25.

“I want people to know that there has never been a vote by the state board to either approve or disapprove the proposed health standards ... I felt like the language that was used in parts of the health standards was too raw and therefore inappropriate.” Stevens said the board had learned from listening to the people on that issue. Especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he said it was a bad time for some of the changes to be proposed.

Stevens said the board’s focus is on doing what is best for the children they serve.