Story time in full swing

Children danced around at the amphitheater in Legion Park on Wednesday, Sept. 16, while they learned about things that go at story time with the Gering Public Library.

Youth Services librarian Christie Clarke decided to move story time outside for the time being in order to give children and parents the opportunity to social distance more safely.

“I figured since they (PPHD) said outdoor activities were ... the safest, that that would be the way to go,” she said. “I love this outside deal.”

Parents were also pleasantly surprised with outdoor story time and the amount of participation their children still gave.

“It really shocked me. I was like, I don’t know if the park is going to work out, but we’ll try it,” said Tess Martin, one of the parents at story time. “It was awesome.”

Clarke read three books about different vehicles, played a few songs for the kids to dance to and led some learning activities. For the most part, all the children happily participated. Even the few who started to wander around didn’t cause much of a scene.

“At this age, they like to move, which is completely normal, and I like for them to be able to do that,” Clarke said. “And being outside, they just have the freedom.”