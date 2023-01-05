'Strange World' to play at Midwest Theater this weekend

The movie “Strange World” will play this Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

Strange World is rated PG and has a run time of one hour, 42 minutes.

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission.

Movie tickets are $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday Jan. 7, at 6:45 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 12:45 p.m.