The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that 13th Street from J Street to D Street will be closed starting Monday, March 27, and ending April 3. City officials respectfully request that drivers and pedestrians use caution when travelling in this area and to use an alternate route.
Street closure in Gering planned March 27 through April 3
