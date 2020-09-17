‘Street Outlaws’ to stay another four weeks

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted unanimously Sept. 8 to allow filming for a ‘Street Outlaws’ spin-off on a three-mile stretch of Highway 71 until Oct, 24.
The stretch of road, starting at Lockwood Road and continuing west to County Road S, has been used since early September to film Discovery Channel’s reality racing show, and commissioners agreed to extend the use of the road for other franchises of the series. Commissioners offered glowing reviews, saying they appreciated the business in hotels and restaurants hit by COVID-19.
“I have talked to numerous people who are big fans and are on top of the world,” board chairman Ken Meyer said.
Pilgrim Media representatives Ron Carr and Paula Leung told the commissioners that the show’s schedule stays the same, filming three to five times a week.
However, there have been concerns around noise and traffic delays expressed on social media, in two emailed complaints to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office and a handful of calls to County Commissioners.
A.J. Moore, who has an alfalfa farm next to the highway, said during public comment he had negative experiences with both the noise and filming. He said the first Friday of filming trespassers drove through his field.
“We went out on Saturday night, the next night, and watched,” he said. “Their production crew came out and was trespassing through the alfalfa fields telling us that we needed to step back, I advised them they were on private property and they refused to leave until we moved.”
He also said the noise in the south side of Gering is more than a nuisance, its wakes up his daughter.
“When we get up in the morning, and we’re getting ready for school when we’re eating breakfast she’s like, ‘Oh daddy did they wake you up too?’” Moore said. “And it’s every night.”
He added that the “tourism dollars are overinflated,” he said it was “cool” that a show is being filmed but said he felt disrespected by the “shooing.”
Carr responded that most likely producers were asking Moore to move because of safety and concerns of a car crash.
“Trespassing by doing it might not be the best way,” Moore said.
Leung said the producers make efforts to talk to people with concerns and said the production company made a concerted effort to reach out to farmers and people living in the area.
“We don’t want to leave a bad impression on you all, because you let us film here,” Leung said.
Commissioners acknowledged with the start of sugar beet harvest, there could be an uptick in moving harvest equipment.
Meyer said several times he was unaware of any traffic problems saying, in his experience, the road doesn’t shut down until the late evening.
“I’ve driven out there several times at different times and never had a problem getting through,” he said.
Moore rebutted the northbound lane of Highway 71 is closed at that time, describing his own experience driving a tractor on the detour.
“They take you down to M Street, we’re going to have combines going down M Street to go around, or beet trucks going down M Street?” Moore asked.
Sheriff Mark Overman said that all northbound traffic was diverted to M Street and added the Sheriff’s Department shuts down the northbound lane of Highway 71 by 4 p.m.
“Is there any way we can push that back?” commissioner Charlie Knapper asked.
“It’s entirely up to that production crew, we have an agreement with them,” Overman said.
