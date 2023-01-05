Strengthening community ties: RDC staff rally to recreate outreach programs, earn accreditation

The team at the Riverside Discovery Center went through tribulations last year after the turnover of leadership and the death of four tigers changed the landscape of the business. But, the staff, with support from the board, is rallying together to provide more community outreach opportunities in the coming year.

Under the guidance of Hawk Buckman, interim director at RDC, the staff have come together unified to process the loss of Ussuri (male tiger), Nika (female tiger), Mateo (cougar), and Diego (cougar). Ussuri’s cause of death was due to confirmed Avian influenza, Nika’s death was possible Avian influenza, Mateo was euthanized due to seizures and Diego’s death was possible Avian influenza.

The RDC also received the pathology reports from the zoo’s bear Bandit Thursday, Dec. 29. Bandit died April 19, 2022.

According to the pathology reports, he died from avian influenza and encephalitis, swelling of the brain. Sierra Spears, RDC’s bear expert, a zoologist and zookeeper, said Bandit also had a preexisting condition of dilated cardiomyopathy, where one side of the heart is larger than the other. She said that prevented him from making a full recovery from avian influenza. Dogs can also have this condition.

“Primarily our issue is the geese,” Spears said. “It can be through feces, ingesting a bird that has avian influenza – which is what we believe happened.”

The zoo used to have a protein donation program where hunters would donate the cleaned and processed wild game to feed some of the animals in the zoo. That program was stopped two months ago; however, the staff stopped accepting donations shortly after Bandit’s death.

However, geese migrate through the zoo’s grounds, landing in the ponds and nesting in the trees to raise gosling. A newly established maintenance crew works in collaboration with the grounds crew to steam clean the sidewalks of feces, while also donning personal protective equipment (PPE) and washing their feet to avoid tracking any diseases between enclosures. They also use a drone to scare off the geese in an effort to protect the biodiversity of the zoo’s ecosystem.

As part of their efforts to protect the wildlife, Spears said all of their birds have been pulled off exhibit, including the Madagascar ibis that are part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) and an endangered species. They are also working with various local and state health organizations to monitor the effects of having the avian flu in the area.

“You can still see the ibis, but all of our raptors are pulled off of exhibit and also our other birds have been quarantined in the petting zoo,” Spears told the Gering Courier.

RDC’s advisory board decided to appoint Buckman as interim director after the departure of Anthony Mason, zoo director, and Alex Mason, education curator, in early November.

“Anthony Mason did great things for this zoo and the community will miss him greatly,” Buckman said. “We wish him and Alex well.”

Buckman said he has made some errors during his 12 days at the zoo, but through collaboration with the staff, they are working to meet the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and SSP accreditation. While it will be a challenge, he said, “We will get it done.

“This staff has come together unified for the first time in years with the mission of public protection, staff protection and animal welfare and most importantly a new beginning in education, which is where this zoo must go to survive,” Buckman said. “It’s the beginning of where we are going.”

The paperwork deadline is March 1 and then inspection will follow in the subsequent 3-6 months.

“This staff of professionals is rising to the challenge, and we have full confidence in their ability to meet AZA accreditation,” he said.

Scottsbluff city councilmember Matt Solomon was recently at the RDC helping staff organize the offices as part of volunteer hours. Buckman voiced his appreciation for Solomon’s help and encourages other local officials to come out and visit to learn about the zoo and its importance to the community.

Five board members also visited RDC last week to walk the grounds and view the zoo to see the entirety of functions and facilities and “are assisting with our 2023 Association of Zoos and Aquariums certification,” Buckman said.

The RDC has also extended an offer to build a relationship with the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering as Buckman leads the zoo into a new era. One element of the zoo Buckman is focused on is the immersive experience guests receive while at the zoo, specifically for children, which starts with setting up audio throughout the zoo.

The staff are also refreshing an education program. RDC ambassadors will be educated in the animals they present to the public as new leadership also looks to extend the education program.

“That is our new public outreach,” Buckman said. “We will be reaching out to high schools, elementary schools, middle schools – specifically in their biology programs – inviting them to come out here and experience the wonder that is the animals and the diversity of wildlife, conservation and survival species.”

The discovery center has also severed ties with larger corporations that supplied products and will instead rely on the local community for everything needed in the zoo. That includes food and handmade items for the gift shop that further the zoo’s mission will be sought under the new administration.

The zoo is in a state of transition as they work through the accreditation process and leadership transition, but Buckman is grateful to work alongside this team as they open a new chapter focused on community outreach and the safety of the animals and staff.

“This staff is utterly amazing in what they accomplished in 12 days,” Buckman said. “These professionals are focusing on the mission to this foundation as a 501c3. These people are my heroes.”