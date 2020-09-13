Strike up the band: Band students rock in ability-based band

It’s a new environment in the band department at Gering High School.

With the transition of the Freshman Academy to the high school, a change was made in the band program to move away from grade-level bands to ability-based band.

For Benjamin Veilleux, GHS director of bands, the band program starts well before he gets the students as freshmen. Students start in sixth grade with beginning band under Natalie Prokop at the middle school. Class groups there are seen in sections — percussion, brass and woodwinds.

Freshman tuba player John Coakley got an even earlier start, taking up band in fourth grade in the school system he attended before coming to Gering. He started out playing baritone, then switched to tuba.

“It’s just fun in general,” Coakley said. “I like playing music.”

Veilleux said there is no typical band student, but there are traits that many of them possess, such as being genuine learners.

“They like to work hard,” Veilleux said. “They like to learn new things. Their left brain and their right brain seem to work together pretty well. They like the creative aspects of things, the expressive stuff, but they also have to have that analytical side, too.

“They like to be involved in a lot of different things. There are maybe three or four kids in each band that aren’t in anything other than band. Almost every other kid has cross country, volleyball, football, one act, speech, anything. They’re almost involved in everything in the school.”

Veilleux said he is proud of the students who make up the bands.