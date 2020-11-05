Strong turnout for General Election

With a strongly contested U.S. Presidential race, voter turnout was strong across the country and in Scotts Bluff County.

Lines began forming at the Gering Civic Center around 6 a.m. Scotts Bluff County reported about 30% of eligible voters had already participated in early voting by Monday.

There were no local contested races for Gering voters as incumbent school board members Josh Lacy, BJ Peters and Brent Holliday faced no challengers. Incumbent City Council representatives Susan Wiedeman, Michael Gillen, Ben Backus and Troy Cowan also ran unopposed.

On the state stage, Gering native Adrian Smith was returned to the House of Representatives, representing Nebraska’s Third District. Sen. Ben Sasse was reelected to his seat as well.

After decades of rejecting casino gambling, Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved measures to allow it at state-licensed horse racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus and South Sioux City.

President Donald Trump won deeply conservative Nebraska, which hasn’t seen its statewide popular vote go to a Democrat since Lyndon B. Johnson carried the state in 1964. Challenger Joe Biden was able to win Nebraska’s Second District, meaning that for just the second time the state’s electoral votes will be split.

Nebraska voters approved a measure to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%. Existing law allowed lenders to charge more than 400% annually.