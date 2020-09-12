STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

Tag: STUDENT WRITING
Where I am From
By Mitch Moravec
I am from Tom Osborne and Huskers
I am from homemade meals and eggs 24/7
I am from Old West Balloon Fest
I am from rap and country and the tail of the bluff
I am from homestead and the life of the greats
I am from rows of corn and fields galore
I am from Warren Buffet and the veterans and more
I’m from Chimney Rock and the old Oregon Trail
I’m from small schools and hunting
I’m from birds chirping and cows mooing
I’m from fresh air and corn everywhere
And finally I’m from Friday nights and football light
This is where I’m from ... what about you?
