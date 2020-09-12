 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?
0 comments

STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Student writing Moravec 090620

Mitch Moravec

 MARK McCARTHY/Gering Courier

Tag: STUDENT WRITING

Where I am From

By Mitch Moravec

I am from Tom Osborne and Huskers

I am from homemade meals and eggs 24/7

I am from Old West Balloon Fest

I am from rap and country and the tail of the bluff

I am from homestead and the life of the greats

I am from rows of corn and fields galore

I am from Warren Buffet and the veterans and more

I’m from Chimney Rock and the old Oregon Trail

I’m from small schools and hunting

I’m from birds chirping and cows mooing

I’m from fresh air and corn everywhere

And finally I’m from Friday nights and football light

This is where I’m from ... what about you?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Heath readies for new role
News

Heath readies for new role

  • Updated

Pat Heath wasn’t looking for a public service job back in 1981 in North Platte, but a chance experience led him to what has now been a 39-year…

More than 4,000 acres burned
News

More than 4,000 acres burned

  • Updated

More than 4,000 acres have been burned in Banner County. Twenty-five departments have responded to the fire, as well as a wildfire response team from NEMA, Nebraska Forestry Service and the National Guard. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News