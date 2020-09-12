 Skip to main content
STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?
STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

Student writing Harder 090620

Charlee Harder

 MARK McCARTHY/Gering Courier

Where I am From

By Charlee Harder

I am from a big family

Two sisters and lots of cousins

Halloween parties and matching outfits

I am from lake days that lead to weekends

Boating for hours on end

Then campfires and roasting marshmallows

I am from a small town

Small enough to ride bikes or walk everywhere

Knowing almost everybody that surrounds me

I an from moving to a new house in the same neighborhood

Finding my best friends around the corner

Getting my own room and a bigger house

I am from football parties with lots of food

Corn on the cob that I refused to eat

Golf cart rides and catching toads

I am from softball all summer and volleyball in the fall

Late night practices and Runza for dinner

Car rides back and forth

I am from amazing and supporting parents

Driving me everywhere and buying me food

Practicing sports in the backyard for hours

I am from late night porch sits with kids running everywhere

Hotdogs and burgers on the grill

Watching everyone play cornhole

I am from bike rides around town all summer long

Getting sunburnt and overheated

Riding from one friend’s house to the other then back again

I am from a teacher as a mother

Always making me do my homework

And getting good grades.

I am from an older sister

That everyone knows me because of her

Bossing me around all the time

I am from many amazing friends

That are always there for me

That buy me food and drive me places

I am from an amazing neighborhood

With my best friends as neighbors

And late night talks through my window or at the park

I am from school all day

Then sporting events at night

Friday night football games

I am from all these things and enjoying every single one of them.

