STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

Where I am From
By Charlee Harder
I am from a big family
Two sisters and lots of cousins
Halloween parties and matching outfits
I am from lake days that lead to weekends
Boating for hours on end
Then campfires and roasting marshmallows
I am from a small town
Small enough to ride bikes or walk everywhere
Knowing almost everybody that surrounds me
I an from moving to a new house in the same neighborhood
Finding my best friends around the corner
Getting my own room and a bigger house
I am from football parties with lots of food
Corn on the cob that I refused to eat
Golf cart rides and catching toads
I am from softball all summer and volleyball in the fall
Late night practices and Runza for dinner
Car rides back and forth
I am from amazing and supporting parents
Driving me everywhere and buying me food
Practicing sports in the backyard for hours
I am from late night porch sits with kids running everywhere
Hotdogs and burgers on the grill
Watching everyone play cornhole
I am from bike rides around town all summer long
Getting sunburnt and overheated
Riding from one friend’s house to the other then back again
I am from a teacher as a mother
Always making me do my homework
And getting good grades.
I am from an older sister
That everyone knows me because of her
Bossing me around all the time
I am from many amazing friends
That are always there for me
That buy me food and drive me places
I am from an amazing neighborhood
With my best friends as neighbors
And late night talks through my window or at the park
I am from school all day
Then sporting events at night
Friday night football games
I am from all these things and enjoying every single one of them.
