STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

Where I am From
By Guri Hayer
I’m from a house bigger than my family
Wasted from the emptiness that fills the silence
A father who went to college in India
Who ended up in a McDonald’s in America
My family who lived poor when they first arrived
But worked hard for their family
Their work bought them a store
That filled with money but closed with exhaustion
Coming home to collapse in their be late at night
Continuing the same pain the next day
Their work stopping only when their children leave
Hoping they won’t follow in their footsteps
Hoping that instead of them becoming their parents
They learn from their mistakes and strive to live a life of peace and fulfillment
