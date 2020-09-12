 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?
0 comments

STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Student writing Hayer 090620

Gurnoor Hayer

 MARK McCARTHY/Gering Courier

Where I am From

By Guri Hayer

I’m from a house bigger than my family

Wasted from the emptiness that fills the silence

A father who went to college in India

Who ended up in a McDonald’s in America

My family who lived poor when they first arrived

But worked hard for their family

Their work bought them a store

That filled with money but closed with exhaustion

Coming home to collapse in their be late at night

Continuing the same pain the next day

Their work stopping only when their children leave

Hoping they won’t follow in their footsteps

Hoping that instead of them becoming their parents

They learn from their mistakes and strive to live a life of peace and fulfillment

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News