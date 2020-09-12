 Skip to main content
STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?
STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

Student writing Kumm 090620

Jaleigh Kumm

 MARK McCARTHY/Gering Courier

Where I am From

By Jaleigh Kumm

I am from colored pens and eraser shavings

Where once you make the words just right you can cover the bland pencil marks using the pretty colorful ink

But no matter how light you write with the pencil or how hard you push that eraser you can never wipe away your past imperfections

I am from a brick house in a trench

Where the garage door volunteered to be my softball catcher

And flowers guard the perimeter of our home

I am from eating peanut butter banana sandwiches on my playset with my dog begging for it

Where at least once a month my dad would save a turtle from the side of the road to bring home

And Saturday mornings were for pancakes, Scooby Doo, and laying in blanket forts with my dog and brother

I am from listening to anything from oldies to the newest pop

Where the kitchen turns into a country swing bar

My brother’s favorite song has been ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ since birth

Music has become a passed down addiction throughout the family

I am from a home where dinner switches between domino’s pizza or a medium rare steak

Where jobs can’t be nine to five any day

With that you can’t predict if dinner would be 6 p.m. or 9 p.m.

I am from not being sure which crowd I belong to

Where sports are my true and complete passion

Singing and acting make my heart race

My love to learn takes me to a happy place

I am from a home where running from a volleyball game to a trap shoot is a normal Tuesday night

Activities never seem to stop or slow

The question that sits in the back of my mind is wondering if doing so much one day will just cause me to drop

I am from everybody, anything, and everywhere

There are so many new places I’ll be in the future

Whether it’s gonna be those imperfect boring pencil eraser mark kinda places it’s my adventure

I am from making the best of this crazy life adventure I’m cruising through

