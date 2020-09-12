STUDENT WRITINGS: Where am I from?

Where I am From
By Jaleigh Kumm
I am from colored pens and eraser shavings
Where once you make the words just right you can cover the bland pencil marks using the pretty colorful ink
But no matter how light you write with the pencil or how hard you push that eraser you can never wipe away your past imperfections
I am from a brick house in a trench
Where the garage door volunteered to be my softball catcher
And flowers guard the perimeter of our home
I am from eating peanut butter banana sandwiches on my playset with my dog begging for it
Where at least once a month my dad would save a turtle from the side of the road to bring home
And Saturday mornings were for pancakes, Scooby Doo, and laying in blanket forts with my dog and brother
I am from listening to anything from oldies to the newest pop
Where the kitchen turns into a country swing bar
My brother’s favorite song has been ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ since birth
Music has become a passed down addiction throughout the family
I am from a home where dinner switches between domino’s pizza or a medium rare steak
Where jobs can’t be nine to five any day
With that you can’t predict if dinner would be 6 p.m. or 9 p.m.
I am from not being sure which crowd I belong to
Where sports are my true and complete passion
Singing and acting make my heart race
My love to learn takes me to a happy place
I am from a home where running from a volleyball game to a trap shoot is a normal Tuesday night
Activities never seem to stop or slow
The question that sits in the back of my mind is wondering if doing so much one day will just cause me to drop
I am from everybody, anything, and everywhere
There are so many new places I’ll be in the future
Whether it’s gonna be those imperfect boring pencil eraser mark kinda places it’s my adventure
I am from making the best of this crazy life adventure I’m cruising through
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!