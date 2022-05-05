Students ready to help others through EMR, EMT certifications

With parents in the EMT service, Gering senior Jaden Shirley wanted to test out the field, and thanks to the Gering High School Career Pathways program, she’s had the opportunity to not only test it out, but get certified.

Shirley is just one of multiple students at Gering who have now taken courses through Western Nebraska Community College to get their Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certifications. She got her EMR last semester and is currently working toward her EMT certification this spring.

“I kind of wanted to see how I feel about it and see if it’s something I’d be interested in, so I took the class,” she said.

Shirley discovered that while emergency medical service isn’t necessarily what she wants to do as a career, it’s something that she still plans to finish out, and hopefully she'll work as an EMT while in college getting her degree in secondary education.

“Halfway through this year, I switched my entire major completely. So, I am currently going into secondary education, but still my plan is to get my EMT (certification) and work as an EMT in college.”

Shirley’s classmate Aryez Cervantes is in a similar boat, finding that she wants to pursue a profession in the medical field, but not necessarily in EMS.

“For a couple of years now, my main goal, my end goal, that someday I’m going to achieve is a plastic surgeon,” she said. “…I’ve just always been interested in the medical field. … Something I like to do is help out, give a helping hand all the time, and I felt like I could do this throughout these courses.”

That’s exactly why both Cervantes and Shirley have stuck with the courses. They said that you never know when what they’ve learned in these courses could come in handy.

“I also feel like this is a type of course that anyone could take, even if you’re not planning on going into the EMT. It teaches you a lot, and you get to learn about a lot of things. You hear about things ‘outside,’ but once you actually see scenarios and have to deal with them, it’s completely different, but it’s very useful.”

Shirley added, “It’s definitely nice to have because you never know what situation you can be put in. … A lot of it’s basic stuff, but you just never know, like (for) parents, babysitting, (things) like that. I think it’s something you definitely should take if you want.”

Shirley and Cervantes said they particularly enjoyed the hands-on aspects of the class, including actually shadowing first responders on calls.

“I really enjoyed the aspect of doing ride time with the police department, the fire department, the Valley (Ambulance Services) and all that — really getting to see them firsthand, work with these people, and the fact (that) these are the people that get you to the hospital and keep you at least semi-stable and living in order for the doctors to do their job,” Shirley said. “Two things I’ve taken out of it the most are I know how to do CPR, and if anything were to happen with kids I babysit or at my job or really anywhere in life, I know the first steps to keeping someone alive before medical services can get there.”

Cervantes added, “I feel like throughout this — the courses — you see that they (first responders) are really passionate about the job, and they care a lot, so it’s just putting that passion and everything into it; it really shows.”

Despite neither of them necessarily pursuing a career in the field, both Shirley and Cervantes said they are grateful for the opportunity to take the courses while in high school, as it gave them unique skills while helping them solidify exactly what they want to do.

“It’s just one of those things that if you’re wanting to go into the EMS service, it is such a nice course to have because it really gets you out there and you see ‘OK, do I want to continue to do this, or do I need to possibly go a different route?’” Shirley said. “…It’s a grueling class. I’m not going to be saying like, ‘It’s so easy, guys. I swear.’ No, there’s a lot to it. You got to be very dedicated and disciplined for it, but if you do, you won’t regret it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.