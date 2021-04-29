Students take to the stage, some for the first time in a year, in District Music Contest

High school students from across the Panhandle swarmed Western Nebraska Community College’s campus for the annual District Music Contest, Thursday, April 22.
Having been two years since the last contest, students, teachers and judges were eager for the day. Naturally, the contest looked slightly different due to the COVID-19 protocols that were put in place.
Nathaniel Johnson, WNCC instrumental instructor and the coordinator of the contest, said scheduling is always one of the more difficult parts of the contest, but then trying to do it in a way that was COVID-cautious was a whole other challenge.
“The goal this year was to get schools in and out as quickly as we can, with as little overlap as we can,” he said.
Johnson said it meant extra judges and a little extra cost this year, but many teachers actually liked the new layout, so he said it was possible that it could become a permanent change in how the scheduling is done.
COVID-19 also determined that other schools wouldn’t be able to watch each other’s performances. While students were disappointed, they didn’t let it stop them from performing at their very best.
“I know my kids are disappointed we don’t get to watch other groups and be their excitement and help them with the show and be the energy and whatnot,” Gering music teacher Shelly Muggli said. “But we’re just thankful that we can do it.”
Muggli said she’s been proud of her students’ performances at District Music Contest.
“It’s gone excellent,” she said after the show choir wrapped up its morning performances. “We’ve had great showings from the kids — best performances so far. This is when you want to peak. The kids have really stepped up and it’s been really, really good.”
Johnson said that participating in the contest is a great opportunity for students and teachers alike to get feedback from other professionals outside the Panhandle.
“It gives the students a chance to get some feedback from other professional musicians,” he said. “They’re going to get some ideas they have not heard before. The directors will get some ideas they maybe have not heard before. … In general, it’s a really good way for them to hear stuff just beyond their own school walls.”
The biggest thing this year though, he said, was just providing students an outlet to finally perform.
“This is really important for the kids this year, because some of them have not had music performance, I think at all. In fact, there’s one school who did not get to have band until the last week of March,” he said. “It’s been a huge release to people who have not had a live performance for over a year. So these kids are in the same boat. It’s been wonderful for them to go out and do their thing for people. Not many people, because it’s only the judges, but still, they’re doing their thing. And it’s great.”