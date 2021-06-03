Sugar Rally Craft Fair brings vendors, shoppers together

For 41 years, the Sugar Valley Rally Craft Fair has been bringing shoppers and vendors together the first weekend of June.

The craft fair will once again return June 5-June 6.

Terry Bonds, works alongside Jeanette Wilcox and Gina Mattley, each year to organize the craft fair. Last year, the fair wasn’t held because of COVID-19, but so far, that hasn’t had much of an impact on the plans for this year. Also, the cancellation of the Sugar Valley Rally hasn’t impacted plans either.

“The crowd has always been around so long it (the craft fair) has established its own clientele that the two events have not been reliant on each other after a period of time,” she said.

It is an event that people look forward to, which Bond attributes to the community.

“It might be the location; the valley is just full of nice wonderful people and the vendors like coming to this area.”

About 40 vendors are currently slated for the weekend fair.

Like past years, Bonds said, there are always the unique: “We have a new gentleman, who is building a fishing rod holder that is so different that he is getting a patent for his device.”