Sugar Valley Rally board continues search for rally master

The Sugar Valley Rally will not return this year as the board continues its search for a rally master. This is the third year the event has been canceled.

The 32nd annual SVR event was canceled for the first time in its history in 2020 after longtime rally master Rex Gardner died. Gardner worked with the Vintage Car Rally Association (VCRA), which allowed the SVR to be a sanctioned event. Gardner offered his service as a nonprofit and donated his wages to autism, keeping the cost to the board and participants low.

“We are such a small race compared to all of the other ones that go on and being able to find a rally master that we can bring to the area that would also fit the budget of the locals is a challenge,” Rachael Jenkins, event coordinator said. “We’re trying to keep it cost-friendly and not have to raise entrance fees astronomically.”

Being a rally master is a precise job and the number of people who have experience organizing such events is dwindling.

Jeff Stumb, the director of the Great Race – a multi-state, time-speed endurance rally for vintage cars – said a lot of the rally masters for these events over the past 30 years came out of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).

“Through the decades, no one else has really filled that niche,” Stumb said. “It has dwindled down to a couple of guys. There was a time period 30 or 40 years ago, like it is now, where nobody is doing it; no one was stepping up, so someone said, ‘alright I’ll figure this out.’”

Since there is not much money in it, Stumb said the smaller rallies have had rally masters bounce around. There is also a time commitment to ensure the routes are right. For a three-day rally, Stumb said that could be three weeks of work spread out over several months, not including the week of the event.

“You have to understand the equipment and mapping out a course that is enjoyable and changes speed, knowing exactly where the checkmarks are and how many rotations your tire makes between the first checkpoint to the second checkpoint might vary from when you do it in January and when you do it in May, so you have to understand what it’s going to be when you do it in June,” he said.

Another challenge is finding someone who meets the requirements for a two speed class competition. The SVR separates participants into two categories based on their vehicles – limited and unlimited. The limited vehicles run at slower speeds compared to the unlimited vehicles, which requires different routes to give the limited vehicles a chance to catch up.

The rally master’s job is to map out the courses and determine the scores each day to keep the judging fair.

“A rally master sets precise a course route and instructions several months before the event,” Jenkins said. “To do this, they run the course several times over a period of one week, in addition to running it again the week before the event transpires to ensure there are no changes to conditions.”

Once the course is set, navigators use the instructions to guide them along the route. There are warm up and timing practice areas at the start of each leg of the competition for teams to ensure their timing equipment is properly set before starting the actual time legs each day. The instructions detail the start, stop, turn and speed changes throughout the event.

“There can be as many as 200 changes in instructions in a full day of competition,” Jenkins said. “With the SVR having two classes of competition, the rally master has to provide two different sets of instructions of time, speed, (and) distance.”

Another duty of the rally master is to oversee all event scoring. While traveling along the route, participants will pass volunteers at timing checkpoints. Two people are at each checkpoint – one person watching a clock as the other person yells “Mark!” to signal when the vehicle crosses the checkpoint.

“Along the course route can be up to eight checkpoints recording each team’s exact time when they pass it,” Jenkins said. “The objective is to follow each set of instructions correctly to obtain a perfect time of zero. Every tenth of a second off the perfect time is a penalty point.”

Crossing the line at the perfect time is called an ace.

While it is too late to secure a contract with a rally master for an event this year, the board remains optimistic they will find someone for the event in 2023. They continue to have discussions with potential rally masters and once the details are arranged, they will draft up a contract for the rally master.

“The best thing would be for them to find someone locally,” Stumb said. “If you had a local person who did take this on and learned every aspect of it and picked the brain of everybody who’s done it in the past, read every manual and trial and error before the event to straighten some things up, then that would be the best scenario.”

Stumb wishes the SVR board luck in contracting with a rally master so the event continues.

“We always promote the Sugar Valley Rally to our people,” he said. “We’re running out of what we call regional rallies.”

