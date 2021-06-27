 Skip to main content
Summer reading rocks
Summer reading rocks

Library Fun 6-21-21

After the ladybug storytime on Monday, June 21, children got to choose between two ladybug crafts to make. Afterward, the Gering Library held its ladybug launch.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

The Gering Public Library had a busy day Monday, June 21. Between rock painting and ladybug launching, community members of all ages enjoyed the summer reading programing on Monday. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the fun.

Library Fun 6-21-21

Youth librarian Christie Clarke hosted a special ladybug storytime at the Gering Civic Center Plaza before releasing ladybugs into the area to help keep plants healthy and aphid-free.
Library Fun 6-21-21

Isabelle Lucius adds some froggy details to her rock during one of the Gering Library's teen summer reading events on Monday, June 21.
Library Fun 6-21-21

Children had fun with various ladybug-themed songs and activities during the ladybug storytime at the civic center plaza on Monday night.
Library Fun 6-21-21

Tirzah Henderson mixes different shades of blue in search of just the right color she wants for her rock. About a dozen teens came to the rock painting activity on Monday, June 21.
Library Fun 6-21-21

Ily Belford considers her next stroke as she details a fox onto a rock.
Library Fun 6-21-21

Conrad and Reece Kaminski work on their rock painting masterpieces.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald.

