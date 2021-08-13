Sydney Huckfeldt wins overall grand champion beef at county fair

The farm-fresh smell of cow patties and gently used straw wafted through the livestock pavilion at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds as incoming Gering junior Sydney Huckfeldt guided her cattle through the ring for the various beef competitions.
Showing cattle runs in her blood, so it might not have come as too much a surprise when she took home the overall grand champion beef award. She won reserve champion last year.
“It was great. It felt really good,” she said. “Last year I had reserve overall, so it was really good to finally get grand overall.”
Huckfeldt, who is also a member of the relatively new Gering High School FFA chapter, said showing cattle was just a part of the family — her dad and her older sister did it. Now, she’s been doing it for the past five or six years.
“My dad grew up doing it, and my older sister did it all through high school, so it was kind of just always known I was going to show,” she said.
Every year, she heads outside city limits to the barn on her dad’s old farm place, where her family keeps its cattle. She said she spends about two hours every single day out there working with her animals to get them ready for show.
“I wash; I work their hair,” she said. “I work with them in showmanship, just making sure they’re used to me and other surroundings.”
This summer, she’s shown at five other shows besides the county fair, and now she’s gearing up for state. While it is a much bigger show, Huckfeldt doesn’t let the nerves get to her.
"It’s definitely more intense than county fair, any other fair, but if you do good there, it’s really, really exciting,” she said. “ … It’s just like another show to me. I just think it’s a bigger one.”
That mental toughness is one of the many things she’s learned over the course of her animal-showing career. In fact, always learning new things is one of her favorite parts about the activity.
“Leadership is a really big one (and) responsibility — if you want it, you have to do it,” she said. “It’s just really enjoyable. It’s always something to do. I love the people. It’s really good experience and every single day you learn something new with it.”
Huckfeldt will be competing in the FFA division with her two steers in the beef market classes, and she will also compete in beef showmanship. The 2021 Nebraska State Fair begins Friday, Aug. 27 and ends Monday, Sept. 6. Huckfeldt will compete on Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept 6.