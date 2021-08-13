Sydney Huckfeldt wins overall grand champion beef at county fair

The farm-fresh smell of cow patties and gently used straw wafted through the livestock pavilion at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds as incoming Gering junior Sydney Huckfeldt guided her cattle through the ring for the various beef competitions.

Showing cattle runs in her blood, so it might not have come as too much a surprise when she took home the overall grand champion beef award. She won reserve champion last year.

“It was great. It felt really good,” she said. “Last year I had reserve overall, so it was really good to finally get grand overall.”

Huckfeldt, who is also a member of the relatively new Gering High School FFA chapter, said showing cattle was just a part of the family — her dad and her older sister did it. Now, she’s been doing it for the past five or six years.

“My dad grew up doing it, and my older sister did it all through high school, so it was kind of just always known I was going to show,” she said.

Every year, she heads outside city limits to the barn on her dad’s old farm place, where her family keeps its cattle. She said she spends about two hours every single day out there working with her animals to get them ready for show.