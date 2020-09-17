Take the 'Florida Man' challenge

There has been an internet game of sorts called the “Florida Man Challenge.”
The premise is to go to Google or any search engine and search “Florida man” and a date, say your birthday, and see what stories pop up.
I decided to see what came up if you put in “Nebraska man” instead, and started with my own birthday.
The first story that popped up was from 2020. Apparently Polk County authorities were searching for a man captured trespassing on a trail cam on land northwest of York.
Trespassing itself wasn’t all that interesting. What’s interesting is that the man was wearing nothing but a utility belt and a bra. Reports indicated that a large knife appeared to be hanging from the utility belt.
“I did a double-take and didn’t quite believe what I saw in that picture,” camera owner Chad Hoffman said. “Something out of the ordinary, obviously.”
Unfortunately, after several attempts using the birthdays of family members and people in the newsroom, Nebraska man isn’t nearly as ... um ... eccentric as Florida man.
So, it was on to Florida man October 21 when Jose Toro Negron was arrested for throwing a hammer during a road rage incident. According to police, Negron was upset that he had been cut off in traffic. After punching the other driver’s door and a window, Negron, who works as a handyman, went to the trunk of his car and “intentionally and maliciously” threw a hammer at the other car, shattering a window while the driver was still in the car.
Negron was charged with criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, a felony.
On May 16, Longwood, Florida, police arrested Jordan Anderson, 29, for indecent exposure when he was spotted playing basketball in the buff at a local park.
“Jordan stated he was working on his basketball skills and he feels playing naked enhances his skill level,” an officer wrote in the arrest report.
Reports from August 21 show a 21-year-old Florida man charged with trespassing after he posed as a high school student so that he could play football. Julious Threatts used a false name when registering to play.
A man hoping to stop a hurricane tops Sept. 9 news. This particular man bought a giant fan, hoping to create a strong enough wind against an approaching hurricane to push it away from the Florida coast. He was hoping to raise enough funds to provide enough power to run the fan for several hours.
George Blankin, who told police he was an artist who makes things from garbage, was arrested on April 8 for giving a false name and obstruction without violence. It seems George was building a shed using garbage found on the property. The only problem with this plan is that it wasn’t George’s garbage or his property, and the homeowner didn’t share George’s flair for design.
Christopher Doyle Norman, 32, was arrested Nov. 1 when he barged into several Pensacola homes looking for someone to fight him before he would run off. His final altercation ended with a knockout. Unfortunately for Christopher, it was he who was knocked out when he ran into a fence, according to the arrest report.
A wet willy resulted in arrest for Joseph Sireci on Aug. 31. Joseph was reportedly drunk when he called his girlfriend at work to order a pizza. Later that day, when they were in a vehicle together, Joseph and his girlfriend were arguing over the volume on the radio when Joseph decided the best way to end the argument was to wet his finger and stick it in her ear. Apparently Joseph underestimated the girlfriend’s reaction, and he was arrested and charged with second degree battery domestic assault.
Finally, we come to Dec. 31. It’s my son’s birthday, but I knew Florida man would have something good for New Years Eve, and they didn’t disappoint.
A truck driver hauling a load of tequila (nothing good ever starts with “a load of tequila”) had stopped for dinner at a truck stop near Tampa when he noticed the trailer was no longer attached to his truck. Somehow, four men had managed to remove the trailer from the semi-tractor and move it to a nearby intersection, where they were arrested as they transferred cases of Patron tequila to another truck.
The men were arrested and charged with the theft of the half-million dollar load of stolen booze.
Humans have the capability to do many amazing things. Then there’s the guy who plans to fight a hurricane with a fan.
