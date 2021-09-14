Taking an in-depth look at tax plans

Other Blueprint initiatives would address those factors, such as prosperous communities, affordable housing and access to transportation. But the Blueprint tax rates, Smith said, “seemed to line up well with the intent of increasing the young Nebraskan workforce.”

The Blueprint rates would see people earning under $50,000 annually pay no income tax, and a decreasing amount from 5.6% to 4.99% over the course of the next decade if making more than $50,000. Businesses would operate under a similar playbook: 4% taxes for those making under $100,000, and the same incrementally lowering 5.6% to 4.99% amount for those making more than that. The brackets were chosen to help appeal to those just starting their careers, and those close to retirement.

Smith said Nebraska is in a battle with neighboring states like Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas and the Dakotas for its population of young adults and families. Business incentives under the Blueprint plan would encourage job growth and an increased focus on research and development to make the state a more desirable place to live for that demographic. Smith estimated the population of 18-34-year-olds would grow by 43,000 by 2030 if the plan is enacted. He also said some 65,000 jobs would be created.