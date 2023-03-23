Gering’s Bulldog Barkers claimed the Class B State Speech Championship last week in Kearney, capping off a dominant season by bringing home the highest possible prize.

The Barkers took 11 placements across six events to secure enough points to claim the sweepstakes, edging out the previous champions from York. Gering speech coach Tyler Thompson said that although nearly a full week had passed, the reality of the achievement hadn’t fully hit home.

“It’s pretty surreal. There are moments when it still hasn’t sunk in that we won,” said Thompson. “But it’s a very rewarding feeling after all the hard work that the kids have put in this season. There was a lot of cheering, a lot of crying.”

Claiming the championship seemed to be the next logical step after the Barkers took a close second place finish to York at last year’s state competition, and Thompson said that there was an element of self-imposed pressure on the returning team members to match or exceed that performance this season.

“There was certainly some expectation from doing so well last year,” he said. “There was a lot of pressure — not necessarily from us, the coaches — just the pressure of wanting to be successful and wanting to win and being able to achieve that. It was a huge relief to some of those kids that have been on the team since they were freshmen.”

Throughout the season, Thompson and the Gering speech coaches did their best to encourage the team and recognize their potential rather than burden them with the need to win state.

“I told them regularly that they’re the most talented team I’ve coached, and we knew that it was certainly something that they could accomplish if they worked hard enough,” he said.

The team didn’t let that praise go to their heads though. According to Thompson, the state championship was only attainable because the students amplified that talent through a staggering amount of dedication and practice.

“Equally important was the fact that they’re incredibly hard working,” said Thompson. “Many of them spent hours a week when they have incredibly busy schedules. ... These are the kids who do everything, and to see them be willing to spend so much time … that contributed so much to their success. They were work horses.”

Thompson was quick to attribute the many successes of the season — Western Conference Championship, district championship, state championship — to the students, whose competitive drive pushed them to greater and greater heights.

“You can want to win as a coach, but you can’t make the kids want to win,” he said. “There has to be some kind of intrinsic motivation there. These kids were very motivated in that regard. They were self-motivated to accomplish this and to work hard. It made my job a lot easier because they were highly motivated to do well and work hard and win.”

Much of that competitive edge was fueled by the team’s upperclassmen, many of which are longtime team members who experienced the bittersweet accomplishment of second place at state in 2022. Thompson said that those leaders were critical in this year’s success, and that the team will certainly feel their absence in the next season.

“In some ways next year could be a bit of a rebuilding year where we’re finding leaders like we had on the team this year in our seniors. Having some of those underclassmen grow into those leadership positions. But I think state proved in many ways that we’re in good shape for the next couple of years,” said Thompson.

A public showcase featuring the State Champion Bulldog Barkers will be held at the Midwest Theater on Sunday, April 2, giving the community a chance to see their award-winning performances for themselves. A start time had not yet been decided as of publication, but Thompson said that 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. was likely.