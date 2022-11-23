Talk Turkey: Gering students share thoughts on Thanksgiving

Family, friends, neighbors and food are just some of the reasons Gering students are thankful this Thanksgiving. Students from Lincoln and Northfield elementaries talked about their favorite part of Thanksgiving from the meal to spending time with loved ones.

Lincoln

Avari Nightingale, 5th grade

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

“I like eating food. My favorite is pumpkin pie.”

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

“I would pick my dog Huckleberry because he loves food. He is an Australian Shepperd mini.”

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

“To play board games and have fun. We like to play a lot of different board games, but I love to play Sorry.”

Ethan Ross, 5th grade

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

I like seeing my family. I like when my cousins come. We run around and play soccer.

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

My nana makes up a prayer and then we get in a big circle, and I say it. It’s fun.

What is your favorite food item to eat during Thanksgiving dinner?

I like turkey because it’s good. I like it with gravy.

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

It would be my neighbor because none of her family members are here.

What does thanksgiving mean?

It means giving thanks. I’m thankful for family.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate wild turkey, venison, berries, squash, corn, roasted eels and shellfish. If you traveled back in time, what foods would you bring to share with them?

I would share stuffing because it’s good.

William Townsdin, 5th grade

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

I like the apple pie.

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

We play games. We play outside games like soccer and football.

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

I would choose my dog, Diesel because he loves food. He’s a Great Dane.

What are you thankful for this year?

I’m thankful for my family.

Sage Stewart, 5th grade

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

I like hanging out with my family mostly and the food.

What is your favorite food item?

I like the mashed potatoes. I like the mashed potatoes because my grandma does it a different way than other people. It’s like extra smashed and it has a good hint of gravy on top.

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

I would say just standing at the table praying for a couple of minutes, then starting to dig in.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate wild turkey, venison, berries, squash, corn, roasted eels and shellfish. If you traveled back in time, what foods would you bring to share with them?

I would share the turkey because you can go to the store now and buy multiple turkeys, so then you could just give them some.

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Just hanging out with my family because most of my family members are coming over this year.

Ava Clyburn, 5th grade

What is your favorite food item?

I like ham and casserole and green beans and cranberry sauce.

What is your favorite family tradition?

Usually, we go to my aunt and uncle’s house, and I get to see a lot of family that I haven’t seen for a while. Then, I get to hang out with my cousins, and we get to play card games. I like Go Fish.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate wild turkey, venison, berries, squash, corn, roasted eels and shellfish. If you traveled back in time, what foods would you bring to share with them?

I would bring the cranberry sauce. I just like the taste of it because it just tastes super good.

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

I would pick a homeless person because they wouldn’t have any family to hang out with and they wouldn’t have like a good Thanksgiving meal. It would bring joy to them and my family.

Northfield

Ronaldo Vazquez-Hernandez, 3rd grade

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

I like turkey because it tastes like chicken and it’s good for me.

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

Everyone picks out a name and we have to pick out a present for them. We give it to them on Thanksgiving.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate wild turkey, venison, berries, squash, corn, roasted eels and shellfish. If you traveled back in time, what foods would you bring to share with them?

I would share corn because back then they didn’t have corn and we do.

Abdullah Balde-Arriaga, 2nd grade

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

Eating the great food. I love hanging out with my family. We might play loteria.

What are you thankful for?

I’m thankful for my family.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate wild turkey, venison, berries, squash, corn, roasted eels and shellfish. If you traveled back in time, what foods would you bring to share with them?

I would share the meat. I would do chicken.

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

My mama Coco, my grandpa’s sister and she passed away. I would want her there so we can see her again.

Titus Salazar, kindergarten

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

Me and my family run around and play tag.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate wild turkey, venison, berries, squash, corn, roasted eels and shellfish. If you traveled back in time, what foods would you bring to share with them?

I would share a turkey. I like it with the gravy.

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

That’s tough. I would pick my friend Havey because he’s my friend and we can jump on the trampoline at my house.

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

My whole family.

Katie Furby, 1st grade

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

I like my grandma’s apple pie. I like apple pie with whipped cream and ice cream.

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

We go to my grandma and grandpa’s house. Sometimes I play with my cousins while we wait for the food to be done cooking and then we eat.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Pilgrims ate wild turkey, venison, berries, squash, corn, roasted eels and shellfish. If you traveled back in time, what foods would you bring to share with them?

I would share pumpkin pie because it’s really good.

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

I would pick my kitty Tre because he’s my favorite cat in house.

Lane Smith, Preschool

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

Turkey because it’s my favorite. I like it just plain.

What is your favorite family tradition for Thanksgiving?

We go over to my grandma and grandpa’s house. I take baths and eat with them.

If you could invite someone, alive or dead, to Thanksgiving dinner who would you pick and why?

Grandma Bonnie because I like her so much.