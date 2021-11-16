TCD director search begins as Rawnda Pierce takes new role

The new executive director would need to be someone who could be deeply involved in the community, he said.

Pierce said she’d like the TCD board to hire someone who would be able to forge their own way with new projects and new ideas. She said she’d be a resource for them to use while acclimating to their position.

She will still be involved in plenty of work for TCD over the next few years. It just won’t be any budgeting, or policy, or human resources work.

“It was time to let other people ... be the face of TCD,” Pierce said.

Instead, her job will have her focused on overseeing programs that result in the building homes in the area and managing a down payment assistance program, among other projects.

One such endeavor is the Northfield Haven project in Gering. It will be an independent housing wing for adults with mental disabilities. Some parents of future residents first approached Pierce about constructing the site.

“I promised the parents I would get that project finished, and I don’t want to let the parents or their children down,” she said.

With just a handful of people currently working in the TCD offices, a new executive director would be a big boost to the team.