Team Ashtyn Foundation uses 10th anniversary to raise awareness

Approximately 87 diagnoses of pediatric cancer are made in Nebraska per year, according to Pediatric Cancer Action Network (PCAN). PCAN also states that Nebraska ranks in the top 25% highest pediatric cancer incident rates in the U.S. and ranks sixth in mortality rates.
Awareness about these devastating facts is exactly what the Team Ashtyn Foundation has been trying to build over the past 10 years, along with providing unique support for area children with pediatric cancer.
“Nebraska is really high for childhood cancer. Not many people know that,” Team Ashtyn President Jennifer Schwartz said. “There is a need here. For some reason, this area is a hotspot for childhood cancer.”
Recently, Team Ashtyn had the opportunity to connect with members from PCAN through high school football.
On Sept. 11, the Scottsbluff Bearcats football team played the Aurora Huskies. That night, the Gary Peters family planned to host a special half-time event to honor the area children who have battled pediatric cancer. Aurora resident Gary Peters is the vice president of PCAN, which is based out of Lincoln. He joined PCAN in 2014 after his oldest son died at the age of 17 to T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2011.
“One of the first things (PCAN) did was send out a request for people to write letters or emails to state senators asking for them to push forward a bill that would set aside $1.8 billion to start pediatric cancer research in Nebraska,” Peters told the Star-Herald. “I got in touch with them because I saw that request for emails and letters in the Lincoln Journal Star and got contact with Mitch and Carrie (Ahlschwede)…Since then, I’ve been the vice president and testified in front of the legislature a couple times in getting funds appropriated to help fund pediatric cancer research in Nebraska specifically.”
When Scottsbluff activities director Dave Hoxworth heard about PCAN’s awareness night at the Aurora/Scottsbluff football game, he told Schwartz, who then contacted Peters.
“The football coach and Scottsbluff team took some of their own money and bought T-shirts that said ‘Bearcat,’ and sold them on our side,” Schwartz said. “Half of the proceeds then went to their organization, and we’ve been in contact with them since.”
The budding partnership came at a great time for Team Ashtyn, who is in a bit of a standstill with providing “magical moments” to children due to COVID-19. Schwartz enjoyed the awareness night in Aurora so much, that Team Ashtyn decided to piggyback off that night and bring it to Scottsbluff.
On Sept. 25, Team Ashtyn honored 12 different local families that have been affected by childhood cancer at halftime. They offered free tickets to the families who’ve been helped by Team Ashtyn, sold more T-shirts at the game, played a slideshow of the children and had the families honored at halftime in the middle of the field. Schwartz said they ended up raising nearly $3,000 for the Team Ashtyn Foundation that night.
“It was nice of the football team to let us use them as a platform to raise awareness,” she said.
While they wait for the time COVID-19 will come to pass and they can bring more magical moments to their Team Ashtyn Foundation “kiddos” as Schwartz calls them, she said she is excited to see where the partnership with PCAN will go.
“They got a nice thing going on the eastern side of the state, and we got a nice thing on the western part; we could do a lot for the whole state,” she said. “We’re going to meet again and see how we can join our efforts. That’s been the most exciting thing.”
The year 2020 might have made for a difficult and stressful year, but it does mark about 10 years of the Team Ashtyn Foundation working for and serving local children with pediatric cancer. Reflecting back on it, Schwartz said there’s a silver lining to everything.
“To be honest, the reason we started it (was because) when our daughter got sick, we got a ton of money from the community — to the point that we felt it was for a bigger purpose,” she said. “So, we decided, what can we do to give back, how can we use that money to help others than rather use all for ourselves? …
“Ashtyn is now 15. Every cloud has its silver lining. Through her battle, we have been able to find the biggest blessing of helping other people and meet incredibly great people.”
