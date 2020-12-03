Team Ashtyn Foundation uses 10th anniversary to raise awareness

Approximately 87 diagnoses of pediatric cancer are made in Nebraska per year, according to Pediatric Cancer Action Network (PCAN). PCAN also states that Nebraska ranks in the top 25% highest pediatric cancer incident rates in the U.S. and ranks sixth in mortality rates.

Awareness about these devastating facts is exactly what the Team Ashtyn Foundation has been trying to build over the past 10 years, along with providing unique support for area children with pediatric cancer.

“Nebraska is really high for childhood cancer. Not many people know that,” Team Ashtyn President Jennifer Schwartz said. “There is a need here. For some reason, this area is a hotspot for childhood cancer.”

Recently, Team Ashtyn had the opportunity to connect with members from PCAN through high school football.

On Sept. 11, the Scottsbluff Bearcats football team played the Aurora Huskies. That night, the Gary Peters family planned to host a special half-time event to honor the area children who have battled pediatric cancer. Aurora resident Gary Peters is the vice president of PCAN, which is based out of Lincoln. He joined PCAN in 2014 after his oldest son died at the age of 17 to T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2011.