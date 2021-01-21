Television show, Street Outlaws, looks to return to the area

With episodes of Street Outlaws recorded in the Scottsbluff-Gering area airing recently, there is discussion that the show’s production crews and cast will be making a return trip.
City of Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she received a phone call from the show last week indicating they wanted to return in March, depending on the weather.
“They really liked it here,” Lehl said. “They liked the streets that are available here, and the whole process. We made it pretty seamless for them.”
Scotts Bluff County commissioner Charlie Knapper said the desire to return speaks volumes about the initial experience the crews had with local citizens and businesses.
“I think the excitement and energy around their presence was appreciated by the racers and the production staff,” Knapper said.
Lehl said the community’s outreach to the cast and crew was an important factor.
“I think the cast and the drivers made a lot of friends, and they really liked it,” she said. “They said we’re a very friendly place, and they want to come back.”
The crews would likely film in the same locations they did over the summer.
“We watched the episode Monday night, and they showed the Scottsbluff sign with our population on it and everything,” Lehl said. “A couple of the drivers said, ‘We’re going to Scottsbluff, Nebraska,’ and it was kind of cool to see that.
“They also showed a really cool picture of the monument with the sunset. I get the feeling they really enjoyed being here, and again the local people who took them fishing and invited them into their homes.”
Lehl said the Street Outlaws’ presence over the summer helped bring in lodging and dining revenues during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re still being really careful with the pandemic,” Lehl said. “They have nurses who travel with them. They test regularly. They test before they leave a certain state to come to a different state. The drivers are all tested before they come. They’re really careful about the COVID situation.”