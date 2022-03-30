 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temporary closure of Country Club Road Union Pacific railroad crossing

GERING – The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that the Country Club Road Union Pacific Railroad crossing will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 4, for repairs and maintenance of the track. The crossing is expected to be reopened by 3 p.m. on April 4. The City respectfully requests that drivers and pedestrians use caution when travelling in this area and to use alternate routes.

